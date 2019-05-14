A Facebook video appears to show the burning of a Nazi flag that had been raised last week by a resident of the village of Kelliher, Sask. (Caleb Beaudin/Facebook)

Nazi flag destroyed: vandal or hero?

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 14 May, 2019 , 2 Comments ↓

Share

There is a universally despised symbol, that of the Nazi “hakenkreuz”  a twisted swastika, while in recent years the Confederate flag of the U.S has also fallen into disfavour over the segregation and history it represents.

Thus, it was an unpleasant surprise for townspeople to see both these flags flying above a house in the a quiet hamlet about 140 kilometres northeast of Regina, Saskatchewan.

On Thursday last week, a resident in the village of Kelliher tied a Nazi flag and a Confederate flag about half way up the tv antennae tower attached to his house.

The local mayor said he had quickly received complaints about the flags, noting that a 34-year-old resident in the house was a man who “never grew up” and was living there with his grandfather.

The mayor called the man’s parents who were unaware of the situation and they promised it would be taken down.

Police said the flags are not illegal, but do cause a disturbance, however a university law professor noted that if publicly displayed they could be classed as hate speech.

The police went to the house and spoke to the resident who said the flags would come down after it stopped raining as the aluminium rungs of the antenna tower were too slippery to climb. Police believed the matter was in the process of being resolved.

Then on Saturday, a Facebook video was posted by an indigenous man, showing what appeared to be the same Nazi flag being burned while his face was obscured by a Confederate flag, presumably also from the house.

The man said he acted because the police didn’t and that the flags showed racism. He noted that a number of Indigenous children attend the school nearby and took the flags down “for them and for us, First Nations people”, and added he was not afraid of being charged as so many people will support the action.

Police say they will meet with the occupant of the house to discuss the situation further.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

2 comments on “Nazi flag destroyed: vandal or hero?
  1. J Dragpeu says:
    15 May 2019 at 20 h 57 min

    Incredubly stupid idea to fly those flags. Still two wrongs dont make a right.
    Wrong to fly those flags, wrong to enter private property climb on it and steal and destroy the flags

    Reply
  2. Adrian Louden says:
    14 May 2019 at 14 h 43 min

    “Nazi flag destroyed: vandal or hero?” – Are you serious?? My grandfather died last month. Many from his generation gave their lives so we would never see that flag, and the hate that comes with it, flown on this soil. Now we’re waffling over whether we should wait for it to stop raining before it comes down? You’ve got to be kidding me!!! This flag is an implicit threat of violence against Jewish communities and people of colour. As a Canadian with Jamaican heritage, should I be expected to stand by and watch if my neighbour decides to burn a cross on his lawn? Or hang a noose from his tree? These symbols are messages, and they are the first step towards concrete action based on the same ideologies. Within the headline in this article specifically, it’s reprehensible to me the way these act of raising the nazi flag, and the act of destroying it, are equivocated here – a couple short generations ago we were sending our youngest and bravest to kill other men in order to prevent that ideology and those flags from being flown here. I appreciate that you restrained from naming the person who burned the flag at least within in the body of the article as you’re not naming the person who flew it. That headline however is inarguably bad, and does a terrible job of setting up the framing for this story by presenting a false, exaggerated binary.

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Farmers and "CleanFARMS" and the effort to recycle plastic (interview)

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Canada history: May 15, 1919 - The labour dispute that shook Canada

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Religion, Society

Trudeau in Paris for 'Christchurch Appeal' meeting

Arts and Entertainment, Society

Netflix not taxed by Canadian government

RCI | Français

Comment agir lorsqu’un employé est en détresse et que cela affecte sa productivité au travail ?

RCI | Español

Organismo quebequense propone a empresas certificación de la conciliación trabajo-familia

RCI | 中文

加拿大研究人员预测今年会是林火严重的一年

العربية | RCI

ما المضاعفات المحتملة لمواجهةٍ أميركية إيرانية على العراق؟