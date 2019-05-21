Wildfires already raging in Alberta

The northern half of Canada’s western prairie province of Alberta is experiencing a number of major forest fires. Evacuation alerts have been issued for towns in the province where fire is threatening.

There has been almost no rain in the northern half of the province since the beginning of April, and warm temperatures and winds have made conditions ideal for fires. Today throughout the region temperatures are ranging in the mid 20’s Celsius and fire warning range from very high to extreme.

As of Monday there were five fires listed as out-of-control, and 13 others listed as under control, and a 14th listed as “being held”.

One of the out of control fires near the town of High River was estimated at 69,000 hectares

