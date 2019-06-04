Festivulve 2: Celebrating the feminine vulva (interview)

Yes, you read that correctly. It’s an event to demystify and educate and entertain, all centered on that particular feminine body part. The Montreal event to celebrate the vulva is believed to be a Canadian first and indeed possibly unique in the world.

Mel Goyer is the founder of Festivulve

Goyer says that for too long the female genitals have either been taboo, a source of shame or embarrassment, or at the opposite end, been associated with pornography.

She says she got the idea to change that and so created an event where people could learn more about it but in a highly festive atmosphere, and in a way accessible and appropriate to various age groups.

Goyer notes that a great many people, women included, are unaware of many aspects, form and function of female genitalia.

After overcoming the initial hurdle last year of finding a place that would agree to hold the event, for the exact reasons mentioned above, she says the first event was a big success.

This has led to this year’s event coming this weekend in Montreal at a community centre Saturday and Sunday.

This year the event has grown significantly for this second edition “Festivulve II” with

18 education conferences

12 “inspiring” workshops

13 related organisations participating including medical advice

27 vendor tables and kiosks

5 stage events

7 DJ’s “D-Jettes”

2 artists in the private “vulva booth” to take photos or mouldings

And a food section with delightful surprises.



Goyer says the event has sparked interest in France, and she also hopes to be able to create an English or at least officially bilingual version in the near future. It takes place this weekend at a community centre near the Jean Talon subway in Montreal.

