Truck drivers must keep log books recording the number of hours they work to ensure they do not exceed government limits. (iStock)

Electronic logging devices to combat deadly trucker fatigue

By Lynn Desjardins |
english@rcinet.ca
Thursday, June 13, 2019 13:38
0 Comments ↓

Share

The Canadian government seeks to improve safety by requiring commercial truck and bus operators to use electronic logging devices (ELDs) to record their hours on the road. Some companies already use the devices, but those who use paper log books will have to replace them by June 12, 2021.

The change addresses a coroner’s recommendation following the April 2018 collision between a truck and bus which killed 16 people involved with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team in Saskatchewan. Most  of the violations and convictions brought against the truck driver and the company involved in the crash were related to compliance with hours of service rules.

Accident scene involving bus with part sheared off and truck on it side, load scattered.

The 2018 collision between a truck and a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team killed 16 people and injured 13 in the western province of Saskatchewan. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/April 7, 2018)

Fatigue involved in 20 per cent of collisions

Those existing rules will not change. Drivers may only work a maximum of 13 hours followed by 10 hours of rest, eight of which must be consecutive.

According to the government’s transportation department, fatigue in truck and car drivers is a factor in about 20 per cent of all collisions in Canada.

The new rule will require all drivers who are currently required to maintain a logbook to operate an electronic logging device certified by a third-party and deemed to be tamper resistant.

Trucking association lauds ELD rule

These logbooks may be checked at weigh stations, by mobile ministry of transport or environment personnel, or during the regular audits conducted by transportation authorities.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance says it fully supports the complete implementation of ELDs saying it will ensure a level playing field for all carriers. Individual companies will be less likely to try to maker drivers work longer hours to save money.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology

History Canada: June 14, 1919, the first non-stop transatlantic flight

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Canadians trust online news, but few are willing to pay: report

Arts and Entertainment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

NBA basketball: U.S. sports blog spreads fake news against Toronto fans

RCI | Français

Affaire Louis Robert : le SPGQ satisfait du rapport du protecteur du citoyen qui dénonce les manquements du ministère

/RCI | Español

El peligro del turismo y de la ayuda humanitaria en África del Oeste y Centroamérica

RCI | 中文

人力短缺导致工资上涨，加拿大人的收入多了

العربية | RCI

قراءة في القانون المغربي الجديد لترسيم اللغة الأمازيغية