Multiculturalism Day celebrated in Canada

A non-profit dedicated to eliminating racism in Canada announced it joins all Canadians in celebrating the 31st anniversary of the Canadian Multiculturalism Act. In 1988, the Canadian government passed a law to formalize its commitment to multiculturalism and the protection of ethnic, racial, linguistic and religious diversity within Canada.

“The creation of an inclusive and respectful society requires the commitment and effort of all Canadians,” said Dr. Lilian Ma, executive director of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation in a statement. “While we can and should celebrate what we have accomplished together, we should also renew our personal commitment to opening doors of welcome, learning more about our neighbours and speaking out when faced with intolerance.”

According to government statistics, in 2011, Canada had a foreign-born population of about 6,775,800 people or over 20 per cent of the total population. That was the highest proportion among G8 countries.

Projections suggest the ethnocultural diversity of Canada’s population will increase greatly by 2031. Visible minority groups could comprise 63% of the population of Toronto, 59% of Vancouver and 31% of Montreal.