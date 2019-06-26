Passengers were stuck for hours at Ottawa International Airport on Aug. 1, 2017. Transportation advocates are suing the federal government over changes in air travel rules. (cbc.ca)

Advocates sue Ottawa over airport tarmac wait times

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 13:02
0 Comments ↓

Share

Think being stuck in a plane on an airport tarmac is not a lot of fun?

Consider what it is might be like for disabled people.

And guess what?

Disability rights advocate Bob Brown. (CBC)

The federal government overhauled the rules of air travel this spring, extending the maximum tarmac waiting period from 90 minutes to up to four hours.

That sure doesn’t work for Bob Brown, a disability rights advocate.

“I am quadriplegic…My disability limits how long I can spend in an airline seat without experiencing severe pain, developing pressure sores or getting excessively dehydrated,” Brown said in a release, published by Canadian Press on Tuesday.

“The longer the airline can keep me on the tarmac, the shorter the duration and distance that I am able to travel safely.”

He says the new rules reduce by up to 2,000 kilometres the distance he can travel by air without putting his health at risk.

Disability rights advocate Bob Brown. (CBC)

Brown and passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs are taking the federal government to court over the changes, asking Federal Court of Appeal to hear their lawsuit against the Canadian Transportation Agency, arguing the rules violate equality rights, which prohibit discrimination based on physical disability.

I spoke with Lukacs, a Halifax-based mathematician, on Wednesday while he was on a family visit to Hungary.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics, Society

Advocates sue Ottawa over airport tarmac wait times

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous, International, Politics, Religion, Society

Ottawa unveils anti-racism initiative

Economy, International, Politics

China suspends all meat imports from Canada

Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Possible RCMP misuse of drones concerns BC activist

RCI | Français

Le Canada, spécialisé en recherche sur la santé dans l'espace

RCI | Español

La capacitación en Derechos Humanos de Equitas y la experiencia educativa de Wikimedia Argentina

RCI | 中文

自然灾害频发让加拿大军队捉襟见肘

العربية | RCI

ما فرص نجاح مؤتمر "السلام من أجل الازدهار" في ظل مقاطعة المعنيين الأساسيين به؟