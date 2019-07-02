The 2019 campaign coming into focus one day at a time

Every day you can feel it coming just a little bit closer.

Canadians go to the polls in the fall in a general election in which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be trying to recapture all those seats and all the popularity he won back in 2015.

It won’t be easy.

Trudeau’s Liberals currently trail the opposition Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives by about five percentage points according to the CBC Canada Votes 2019 Poll Tracker.

Meanwhile, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democratic Party is a mere two percentage points ahead of Elizabeth May’s Green Party.

Monday was Canada Day, no better time to hit the hustings to test proposals and personas that might connect with voters.

Trudeau, reacting to the the results of a recent CBC poll that found nearly 75 per cent of Canadians are concerned about the future, notably the cost of living and the ill-effects of climate change, warned against anyone trying to “amplify” those fears.

In an interview prior to addressing a Canada Day rally in Ottawa, he told the CBC’s Catherine Tunney, “That anxiety is real.”

“There’s a lot of people struggling to make ends meet, a lot of people worried about their future, about their kids’ future, about their retirement, about reconciliation, all sorts of things, especially climate change,” he said.

Scheer spent Monday campaigning across the country, beginning in New Brunswick and finishing in Kelowna, BC.

The Tories say cuts in government spending will leave more money in Canadians’ pockets.

Singh spent the day around his BC home riding of Burnaby South.

The NDP platform includes expanding health care.

With files from CBC, The Economist,