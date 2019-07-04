An extremely unusual sight in cottage country, or pretty much anywhere, the antique German Deutsches Heer howitzer commanding the lake in front of the cottage. The name "Chateau de la Haie" created in birch branches can be seen over the doorway. (supplied)

Cottage cannon: Historic WWI howitzer finds a new home.

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, July 4, 2019 11:22
Last Updated: Thursday, July 4, 2019 11:30
0 Comments ↓

Share

It’s certainly not every summer cottage in a serene setting surrounded by trees and nature that has a large artillery piece commanding the view out over the tranquil lake.

For many decades a German Krupp 150mm heavy howitzer from WWI, itself now over 100 years old, has been silently guarding an historic cottage at Sturgeon lake about 160 kilometres north-east of Toronto in the heart of Ontario’s cottage country.

Now the once deadly, but long since tranquil piece of military history is going to a new home in a more appropriate setting,

Robert Bell and Celia Denov are the current owner of the cottage known as Chateau de la Haie. I spoke to Mr. Bell by mobile phone from Dunsford, Ontario

The story of the WWI German howitzer at a cottage in Ontario,

When the First World War broke out, tens of thousands of young men rushed to be among the first of subsequent vast numbers of Canadian men and women to enlist. Among them were hundreds of Canada’s elite young men, students, graduates, and staff, from the University of Toronto. Eventually over 5,000 university affiliates would serve during the war. Although they joined several different units, the one directly associated with the university was the, 67th “Varsity” Battery, Canadian Field Artillery.

The deadly 15cm heavy howitzer as it would have appeared over 100 years ago. (via militaryfactory com)

After the war, the men formed a tight bond with regular gatherings for decades and even a newsletter. A few years after the war they rented and eventually purchased a log cabin as a fishing and meeting  place to get away from the city and enjoy the peace of nature.

Circa 1923, a 150mm howitzer (L) and a 77mm artillery piece, gifts from the War Records Commission, sit on the front lawn of the University of Toronto. The howitzer is undoubtedly the same one obtained by the 67th Bty veterans for their fishing lodge.( U of T-Soldier’s Tower)

They named it after the Canadian Expeditionary Force headquarters building in France at the Chateau de la Haie.

It also became a repository for many of their wartime artefacts and souvenirs, almost like a small museum. In late 1939 they acquired the Krupp artillery piece and it was moved up to their lodge where it has maintained its silent vigil for all these many decades.

Photos in the cottage from the Toronto Telegram newspaper of Nov 17,1939 as the gun is loaded onto a truck for the trip from Toronto to the veteran’s lodge at Sturgeon Lake. The sign says “This gun won from the Hun in World War I, now en route to Chateau de la Haie, Dunsford Ontario, 67th (Varsity) Battery Ass’n (supplied)

Eventually with time and age and as the former members passed on, it was sold.  Current owners, Robert Bell and Celia Denov recently decided that as time marches on and the cottage may eventually pass to other hands, the historic gun needs a proper, more public, and safe place for preservation and display.

As such it has been donated to the Royal Canadian Artillery museum at the military base in Shilo, Manitoba.

The Krupp 15cm heavy howitzer. The barrel had either been damaged in war or had otherwise slid back beyond full recoil position. This weekend it will head to the artillery museum in Manitoba for restoration and display (supplied)

This weekend there will be music and ceremony with family, friends, other cottagers and local residents and some military personnel. There will also be some heavy equipment to load the gun onto a truck for its long journey out west and some restorative attention before display to the public at the impressive RCA museum.

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Philippines garbage shipment adds to Canada's abundant waste problems

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Internet, Science and Technology

Innovation or desecration? Architecture battle in the national capital

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Health, International

Cuban vacation: Canadian warns of rare disease to be aware of

RCI | Français

L’énigme de Trois-Rivières : une traque de dix ans à la recherche du véritable fondateur de la ville

RCI | Español

Aumenta la violencia contra las mujeres en el norte de Canadá

RCI | 中文

夏季来临：看 BC省最受欢迎的公园有哪些

العربية | RCI

قضية كوفريغ وسبافور: ترودو يقطع الشك باليقين مؤكداً أن ترامب أثارها مع نظيره الصيني

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Zones inondables : les sinistrés rejettent le plan du gouvernement LegaultFEQ : Corey hart sur les plaines, un spectacle très attenduLa police de Saskatoon à la recherche d'une fillette de 18 mois47 millions de dollars pour réduire les listes d'attente à la DPJTrois employés d'un centre de réadaptation de Laval accusés de voies de faitL'instance de transition au Soudan sera dirigée par un militaire et un civil en alternanceDes clients de Desjardins peinent à se faire servir en français par EquifaxTannés des moustiques? Au Québec, il vous faudra être patients et prudentsQuébec déploie un nouveau programme pour le développement des aéroports régionauxNomination des juges : Justin Trudeau défend le processus de sélection
Envoy says Sudan rivals reach power-sharing agreementProtesters vie for attention during Independence Day celebrations in WashingtonVancouver man seeks legal right for 3kg supply of medicinal potTrudeau stands by judicial appointments process despite N.B. judges' links to Liberal MPVenezuela death squads are killing young men in extrajudicial attacks: UN reportSmarter investing, rebuilding and other tips for adapting to climate changeWe have a wiener: California man eats 71 hot dogs to win titleB.C. child found safe in Europe; mother arrested for alleged parental abductionSouthern California rocked by its strongest earthquake in 20 years'Our approach ... is working': Trudeau trumpets Western support against China's detention of 2 Canadians