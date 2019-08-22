Some 4,200 workers are expected to be on the job on the Trans Mountain pipeline by the end of the year. (Trans Mountain)

“Notice to proceed” is given on Trans Mountain pipline

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, August 22, 2019 10:13
Last Updated: Thursday, August 22, 2019 11:24
0 Comments ↓

Share

All systems appear to be on go for a long-controversial oil pipeline project that will carry up to a million barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Pacific shores of British Columbia.

The federally-owned Trans Mountain Corp. said Wednesday construction would be re-starting along the 1,150-kilometre’s length.

“Construction work will soon begin in communities along the route, including along the right-of-way in Alberta between Edmonton and and Edson and in the Greater Edmonton area,” the corporation said in a release.

“This includes an immediate return to work at Burnaby Terminal and on land at Westridge Marine Terminal.”

CEO Ian Anderson said he had issued “notice to proceed” to construction contractors, adding that the corporation expects to receive additional permits and approvals “over the coming months” and–barring unforeseen delay–the expanded pipeline will be in service by mid-2022.

“Clearly this project has been subjected to numerous delays and setbacks over the past several years,” said Anderson, evidently a man infinite understatement.

Construction of pipeline has been accompanied by heated and oft-times heated debate–both pro and con.

An aerial view of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain marine terminal filling an oil tanker in Burnaby, B.C. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Opponents say they plan to continue their protests, which, they say, will rivel the the protests against logging in Clayoquot Sound on the west coast of Vancouver Island in 1993. the largest in Canadian civil disobedience history.

In June, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet approved the Trans Mountain expansion project for a second time

The decision affirmed a National Energy Board conclusion that, while the pipeline has the potential to damage the environment and marine life, it’s in the national interest and could contribute tens of billions of dollars to government coffers and create and sustain thousands of jobs.

With files from CBC, CP, Global, Financial Post,

Share
Categories: Economy, Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

RCI journalist Carmel Kilkenny dies after short illness

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology

Canada inaugurates new Arctic science research station

Economy, Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

"Notice to proceed" is given on Trans Mountain pipline

RCI | Français

VIH: un nouveau médicament moins toxique et moins cher à dosage unique

RCI | Español

Conducta empresarial responsable: activistas acusan a Trudeau de traición

RCI | 中文

家人相聚莫谈香港：反送中抗议在一些加拿大华人家庭引发分歧

الجنوب الشرقي الآسيوي الغير منظور عنوان الكتاب الأول ضمن مجموعة "العالم في الجيب" من منشورات جامعة مونتريال بالتعاون مع مركز CÉRIUMالعربية | RCI

"العالم في الجيب" كتاب بحلّة العصر الرقمي الجديد

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Affaire Cédrika Provencher : « une tonne de soupçons ne valent pas une once de preuve »L'ancien entraîneur Bertrand Charest obtient une réduction de peineUn rédacteur en chef de Toronto condamné à un an de prison pour incitation à la haineUn employé du consulat britannique à Hong Kong détenu en ChineÉcrasement d'avion à ShawiniganLa CSDM va appliquer la loi sur la laïcitéLe projet Royalmount à nouveau revu pour une meilleure « acceptabilité sociale »Pompeo promet le soutien des États-Unis pour la libération de Kovrig et SpavorAffaire Vincent-Lapointe : les athlètes priés de se tenir loin de quatre supplémentsLe Canada « fermement opposé » à un retour de la Russie au sein du G7
Hasbro to buy Entertainment One for $4B USSingh says NDP wouldn't prop up Scheer minority government due to 'disgusting' gay marriage speechB.C. dad on trial for daughters' murders claims man with 'dark skin' was the attackerIt's 'imperative' that Canada repatriate its detained ISIS fighters, says PompeoAGO buys Caillebotte masterpiece at centre of years-long export battleLightning kills 5, injures more than 100 in popular tourist area on Poland-Slovakia borderSex abuser, ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest 'continues to trivialize his conduct,' appeal judges sayAs forest fires rage, experts worry about the future of the AmazonApple warns its new credit card shouldn't go in your wallet — or your pocket, or your purseKamikaze candidate for Alberta's UCP went from nearly broke to flush in alleged scheme to skirt election laws