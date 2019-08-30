The LINK Online: Aug 29,30,31, 2019

Your hosts, Terry, Levon, and Marc (video of show at bottom). All stories are edited from longer versions of the full stories which can be heard in the highlights section.

Conservative opposition leader accuses governing Liberals of scare tactics

Everyone knows the federal general election is coming in October although the official announcement has yet to be made. Nevertheless, typical electoral accusations are already being thrown back and forth, albeit with typical Canadian reserve.

The Liberals are trying to paint the Conservative leader and his party as being anti-gay and anti-pro choice on abortion. The Conservative leader Andrew Scheer in return has been saying that’s not true, and it’s a scare tactic by the Liberals and leader Justin Trudeau who is trying to deflect attention from his government’s own scandals and failures

Hard questions being asked as fish aquaculture increases in Canada

Doing about a billion dollars of business annually, Canada is now the fourth largest producer of farmed fish in the world after Norway, Chile, and the U.K.

Concerns continue about the effect of such corralled fish on the environment, on the fish themselves, and health issues for people who eat them.

Terry spoke with Camille Labchuk, executive-director of Animal Justice Canada

Amazon rainforest fires: World concern

This year saw a massive increase in fires in the Brazilian rainforest. Many, including French president Macron, have suggested that the Brazilian president Bolsonaro’s policies and inaction on enforcement against illegal clearing are to blame.

The G7 countries have offered millions of aid to help fight the fires, but President Bolsonaro has turned that into an international political issue as well. However, under international pressure he has called out Brazil’s military to help fight the fires.

For a perspective on the situation, Marc spoke to James Snider of the World Wildlife Fund Canada about the scope and implications of the fires.

