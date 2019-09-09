Swedish activist Greta Thunberg participates in a youth climate change protest in front of the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., Aug. 30, 2019. (Jeenah Moon/REUTERS)

Greta Thunberg coming to Montreal to take part in climate march

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, September 9, 2019 16:02
0 Comments ↓

Share

After having sailed across the Atlantic to attend the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, Swedish teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg will be hitting the road again, heading to Montreal at the end of the month to take part in a climate march.

The 16-year-old activist, who has galvanized tens of thousands of young people all around the world with her climate emergency message, announced her presence at the Sept. 27 event via social media on Sunday.

Organizers of the march – La Planète s’invite au Parlement – said Thunberg had previously expressed her interest in coming to Montreal to participate in the event, which is expected to draw thousands of participants.

Thunberg had praised Montreal on social media for its large-scale turnout in the previous global demonstration back in March.

Before she arrives in Montreal, Thunberg will also take part in a march in New York City on Sept. 20.

Thunberg’s climate advocacy and her refusal to fly to New York because of the carbon emissions involved in jet travel has generated enormous media attention.

But the teen activist, who is currently in New York to spread her message on the importance of fighting against the climate crisis, has also had her share of detractors.

Last week, a populist Canadian politician Maxime Bernier, who heads the People’s Party of Canada, attacked Thunberg, who suffers from Asperger’s syndrome, OCD, and selective mutism, as “clearly mentally unstable.”

The attack came two days after Thunberg discussed her Asperger’s syndrome, which she said means she is “sometimes a bit different from the norm.”

After catching more than a bit of flack, Bernier tempered his tune, tweeting that he was “absolutely not trying to denigrate her or whoever deals” with conditions that Thunberg deals with.

Bernier called Thunberg a “brave young woman” who has been able to “overcome her problems and deserves our admiration for that.”

“I wanted to show that the choice of influential groups and the media to make her a spokesperson for climate alarmism is not innocent,” Bernier said.

“These groups use this young woman as a pawn and as a shield to prevent any criticism of the message. That’s the real scandal.”

With files from CBC News and RCI

Share
Categories: Environment, Politics
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Art exhibition highlights history of slave trade in Newfoundland

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Religion, Society

Newspapers and democracy: Struggling in the face of the internet

RCI | Français

Le Québec est un leader dans l'élimination de l'hépatite C chez les toxicomanes

RCI | Español

Los desafíos que esperan ahora a la tenista canadiense Bianca Andreescu

RCI | 中文

瑞典环保人士格蕾塔·桑伯格将到访蒙特利尔：比希望更重要的是行动

اعصار دوريان اقتلع الأشجار وتسبّب بانقطاع التيار الكهربائي عن مئات الىلاف من المشتركين في مقاطعات كندا الأطلسيّة/Brett Ruskin/CBC/هيئة الاذاعة الكنديّةالعربية | RCI

مقاطعات الشرق الكندي استفاقت على الدمار الذي خلّفه اعصار دوريان

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Elizabeth May n'empêchera pas ses députés de rouvrir le débat sur l'avortementCampagne lancée ou non, les conservateurs sauteront dans la mêlée mercredi#BalanceTonMiso : la croisade de Tiphaine Auzière contre le sexisme ordinaireLe parti de Poutine subit un dur revers aux élections locales en RussieEntre nostalgie et remords, les Albertains tirent des leçons de l’embellie pétrolière« J’aime le groupe que nous avons » - Marc BergevinLa tempête Dorian s'éloigne des côtes canadiennes dans l'AtlantiqueLes Premières Nations présentent leurs priorités pour l'élection fédéralePas d'enquête sur la diffusion d'informations concernant une lieutenante de la SQStornoway rachetée par ses créanciers
Authorities conducting criminal probe into fiery California boat disaster, officials sayBianca Andreescu is the best in the world — it's just not official (yet)Scheer should break with Harper's approach to Indigenous peoples, says AFN national chiefHouse Democrats launching probe of Trump, Giuliani actions on UkraineGreen Party won't ban members from trying to reopen abortion debate, says MayRod Coneybeare, former CBC host and Friendly Giant puppeteer, dead at 89U.S. Coast Guard rescues 2 from inside stricken cargo ship off Georgia coastCanada's Bianca Andreescu rises to 5th in world tennis after U.S. Open winHundreds of thousands in Atlantic Canada still in the dark after Hurricane DorianWhat Manitoba party leaders say about their election chances vs. how well they could do