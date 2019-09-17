The fires at the Abqaiq refinery light up the sky as several drones successfully hit specific targets of the facility. (amateur video- France 24- YouTube)

Drone attacks on Saudi oil installation: economic and geopolitical effect

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 13:22
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 14:11
0 Comments ↓

Share

Two Saudi oil refineries suffered a surprise attack on Saturday by drone or cruise-type missiles. The U.S is blaming Iran and rattling its sabre. The regional Houthi rebels in Yemen however are claiming responsibility.

World oil prices are affected, as is regional stability, seemingly always tenuous at best.

James Devine, associate professor in political science and international relations at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, specialises in the politics and foreign policy of Iran.

James Devine, Mt Allison University talks about the effects of the drone attacks on Saudi oil refineries

The major attack was on the Abqaiq refinery, the largest processing facility in the world which processes about seven million barrels of crude per day.  At least 17 hits on various portions of the refinery were carried out. Two other hits were seen on infrastructure at the Khouris plant which processes about a million barrels of crude per day.

Thick smoke fills the air at Abqaiq from the many fires. Abqaiq was one of two refineries attacked on Saturday. The extent of damage at the two refineries is not yet known, nor the eventual effect of oil prices and world economy. (Reuters)

Saudi production has been halved which represents about 5% of the world’s supply.

This has resulted in an immediate spike in oil prices, but which also seems so far not to be long-lived.

Professor Devine says that if indeed Iran is behind the attack it could be their way of demonstrating that if the U.S with its sanctions is attempting to harm Iran’s economy, they have ways of fighting back and affecting the U.S and its allies.

Analysts from the Saudi bank ANB follow oil prices on the world markets on Monday following the refinery attacks as prices initially jumped. (Reuters-Stringer)

He also says if it was the Houthis, it could be as a proxy for Iran, or perhaps for their own purposes as retaliation for Saudi support of their enemies in the Yemeni civil war.

While oil prices may stabilize, experts are uncertain about stability in the region as a result of the attacks. For the moment everyone seems to be taking a “wait and see” position.

Meanwhile analysts are suggesting that this could provide some pressure in the U.S to approve the Keystone XL pipeline to Canada’s oilfields, promoted by many, including Alberta’s Premier, as the most secure source of oil in the world.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: Economy, Environment, International, Politics
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Environment, International

The international plowing match 2019

Arts and Entertainment, International

Passing of a jazz legend, Vic Vogel

White throated sparrows like this were studied for the effects of a common neonicotinoid insecticide which could end up in their diet of seeds (Wiki commons- Cephas)
RCI | Français

Les PME québécoises contre le flou dans la tarification de l’électricité

RCI | Español

La vida de las cosas

RCI | 中文

沙特受袭击对加拿大意味着什么

المخرج تايكا وايتيتي مجسدا دور الزعيم النازي أدولف هتلر والممثلة الأميركية سكارليت جوهانسون مجسدة دور ام الطفل الذي خلق صديقا من نسج خياله هو الزعيم الالماني في فيلم "جوجو رابيت" المتوّج في مهرجان تورنتو السينمائي الدولي الـ 44/حقوق الصورة: مهرجان TIFFالعربية | RCI

جمهور مهرجان تورنتو يختار المضحك المبكي