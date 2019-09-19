Talking about Indigenous people: news and reports from RCI

Read Radio Canada International recent reports on issues related to Indigenous communities, culture and rights.
Assembly of First Nations outlines 2019 federal election priorities
By Levon Sevunts | September 9, 2019
New Indigenous protected area created in the Northwest Territories
By Levon Sevunts | August 21, 2019
Visit an Arctic College class in Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut – Eye on the Arctic video archive
By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic | July 13, 2019
Study finds shocking (but unsurprising) rates of Indigenous child poverty
By Terry Haig | July 9, 2019
Canada celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day with new laws and a new name
By Mathiew Leiser | June 21, 2019
Inadequate shelter services in Arctic Canada imprison Inuit women in cycle of violence: study
By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic | June 8, 2019
Trudeau accepts the finding of genocide in deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls
By Levon Sevunts | June 4, 2019
Canada complicit in ‘race-based genocide’ against Indigenous women and girls: report
By Levon Sevunts | June 3, 2019
New Canadian Arctic patrol ships to be affiliated with Inuit communities
By Levon Sevunts | May 28, 2019
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exonerates Chief Poundmaker, apologizes for conviction
By Levon Sevunts | May 23, 2019
Study reveals high rates of Indigenous Canadians in prison is a real health crisis
By Mathiew Leiser | May 6, 2019
Atikamekw maple syrup: an ancestral tradition passed on with passion
By Marie-Claude Simard | May 4, 2019
First Nations elder was ‘near tears’ after Halifax airport confrontation
By Terry Haig | 11 March, 2019
Lawyers continue to battle to seek a better life for imprisoned First Nations man
By Terry Haig | 7 March, 2019
Prime Minister to apologize to Inuit for mistreatment during TB programme
By Marc Montgomery | 6 March, 2019
Saving endangered species in Canada missing proper Indigenous input: study
By Terry Haig | 21 February, 2019
Inuit leader wants more input in changes to federal nutritional subsidy program
By Levon Sevunts | 11 December, 2018
Inuit and Ottawa reach agreement in principle on Arctic marine conservation area
By Levon Sevunts | 4 December, 2018
Environmental and Indigenous groups welcome IMO progress towards Arctic dirty fuel ban
By Levon Sevunts | 26 October, 2018
Ottawa and Dehcho First Nations create Canada’s newest Indigenous protected area
By Levon Sevunts | 11 October, 2018
Indigenous Cultural Tourism: How the North is learning from community success in southern Canada
By Eilís Quinn | 6 October, 2018
Nuclear waste management body strives for reconciliation with Indigenous Canadians
By Levon Sevunts | 19 July, 2018
Leave a Reply