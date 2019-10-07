Windmill has supported over 4500 skilled newcomers and refugees across the country with low-interest loans to help them continue in their careers. Now the program will be available for newcomers in Quebec. (Scott Prince and Wyatt Michalek)

Loans help immigrants obtain Canadian credentials

By Lynn Desjardins |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 11:37
0 Comments ↓

Share

Immigrants in the province of Quebec can now obtain up to $15,000 in low interest loans to help them get the Canadian credentials they need in order to work in their field of expertise. Getting accreditation to work in Canada is a persistent problem for professional and skilled immigrants who may have years of experience. And it can be a costly process.

Last year, the non-profit Le Moulin Microcrédits/Windmill Microlending gave low-interest loans to over 800 newcomers to Canada. The average rate of repayment was over 97 per cent and, on average, loan recipients more than tripled their income.

With loan support, immigrants have been able to re-enter careers in nursing, IT, engineering, education, law, trades, marketing, management, finance, transportation and others.

Charles had 20 years of experience as a lawyer when he immigrated to Canada from Nigeria. With financial support from Windmill,he was able to pay for four exams required to be called to the bar. (Scott Prince)

Under-employment of immigrants said to cost Canada dearly

According to government statistics from 2016, immigrants are twice as likely to have a master’s or doctorate degree that the average Canadian. The Conference Board of Canada is quoted as saying in 2016 that under-employment of immigrants costs Canada as much as $12.7 billion annually. 

 Le Moulin Microcrédits/Windmill Microlending purports to be Canada’s largest and most successful microlending charity for skilled immigrants and refugees. It is supported by donors, government, sponsors and granting agencies.

Share
Categories: Economy, Immigration & Refugees, Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Last Chance Tourism

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, Society

Loans help immigrants obtain Canadian credentials

International, Society

Yet another vanity plate concern

RCI | Français

E2-Sport: devenir des incontournables du vélo à assistance électrique

RCI | Español

El químico bisfenol A se encuentra donde menos lo piensa

RCI | 中文

大选辩论：6党领袖唇枪舌剑捉对厮杀

(من اليمين إلى اليسار) : جاغميت سينغ (الحزب الديمقراطي الجديد)، إيف-فرانسوا بلانشيه (الكتلة الكيبيكية)، ماكسيم برنييه (حزب الشعب في كندا)، أندرو شير (حزب المحافظين الكندي)، جوستان ترودو (الحزب الليرالي الكندي) و إليزابيث ماي (حزب الخضر) - The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrickالعربية | RCI

مناظرة الزعماء الفدراليين : 5 مواضيع والكلمة الأخيرة للناخب الكندي