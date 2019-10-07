While Canadians are more aware of mental health issues like depression and anxiety, many still misunderstand schizophrenia. (iStock)

People unfamiliar, uncomfortable with schizophrenia: poll

By Lynn Desjardins |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 13:22
Last Updated: Monday, October 7, 2019 13:32
0 Comments ↓

Share

A new public opinion poll suggests that people living in the province of Ontario don’t understand schizophrenia and the people who live with this serious mental disorder.

The poll by Ipsos found that 57 per cent of respondents mistakenly believe that people with schizophrenia have multiple personalities. This is not a symptom associated with the disease.

Some 300,000 Canadians are affected by schizophrenia and symptoms can include delusions, hallucinations, disorganization and impaired ability to function in society. Affected people need lifelong treatment. Therapy with anti-psychotic drugs and psychotherapy can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

“Schizophrenia is a serious mental disorder that can affect perception, thinking, and behaviour,” says Dr. Karen De Freitas, forensic psychiatrist at Ontario Shores. (iStock)

Brother diagnosed with schizophrenia

Candice McAlister has a brother who was diagnosed with schizophrenia 15 years ago. He is following a treatment plan and is now doing well. He finished high school, got a driver’s licence and car and is now working part-time. 

But looking back at the time he was diagnosed, McAlister says things were difficult.

“Even close family members and friends of mine were a little bit fearful about interacting with my brother…It made us feel more isolated. When people are reacting that way, you don’t feel like you can reach out and ask for help.

“If he was diagnosed with, say,  cancer at that time, I’m sure people would have been stopping by, offering food, different…kindness. But if anything, people backed away at that point.”

Candice McAlister talks about her brother’s diagnosis and how it affected her and her family. (CNW Group/Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences)
Reticence with regards dating, hiring, renting

McAlister is now an ambassador for hope at the Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences. This is a public hospital in Whitby, Ontario which offers specialized assessment and treatment services to those living with complex and serious mental illness. It commissioned this poll in honour of its 100th anniversary. 

It found that 61 per cent of respondents said they would not date someone with schizophrenia. One in three would not be willing to hire someone with the disorder and 38 per cent said they would not rent a lodging to them.

A plea for dignity, compassion and kindness

Several public awareness campaigns have reduced stigma and made Canadians more aware of mental health problems like depression and anxiety. McAlister says there have been great strides in this but there is still a ways to go to improve attitudes towards people with schizophrenia. 

What she hopes people will understand is that “ people that are going through a challenge or are diagnosed with schizophrenia, they’re still a person and to treat them with dignity and compassion…and kindness.”

Share
Categories: Health, Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Last Chance Tourism

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, Society

Loans help immigrants obtain Canadian credentials

International, Society

Yet another vanity plate concern

RCI | Français

E2-Sport: devenir des incontournables du vélo à assistance électrique

RCI | Español

El químico bisfenol A se encuentra donde menos lo piensa

RCI | 中文

大选辩论：6党领袖唇枪舌剑捉对厮杀

(من اليمين إلى اليسار) : جاغميت سينغ (الحزب الديمقراطي الجديد)، إيف-فرانسوا بلانشيه (الكتلة الكيبيكية)، ماكسيم برنييه (حزب الشعب في كندا)، أندرو شير (حزب المحافظين الكندي)، جوستان ترودو (الحزب الليرالي الكندي) و إليزابيث ماي (حزب الخضر) - The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrickالعربية | RCI

مناظرة الزعماء الفدراليين : 5 مواضيع والكلمة الأخيرة للناخب الكندي