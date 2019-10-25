People reportedly go to work sick because they have too much work to do or don’t want to use up a sick day. (iStock)

Most professionals admit having gone to work sick: survey

An online survey suggests that 89 per cent of Canadian professionals have gone to the office with cold or flu symptoms. Of those, 27 per cent said they always do.

More than half who said they went to work with the flu or a cold said they did it because they had too much work to do. Another third said they didn’t want to use up one of their allotted sick days.

Those who worry about falling behind if they miss work due to illness may be doing more harm than good, says Koula Vasilopoulos, district president for Accountemps, a company that provides temporary professional workers.

Managers should set the example and stay home when they are sick, says a company that provides temps. (iStock)

‘A healthy workplace is…happier’

“A healthy workplace is a happier, and ultimately more productive, environment,” she said in a statement. “Taking the time to stay home and get better is not only good for your own wellbeing, it also shows consideration for your colleagues, your quality of work, and the overall success of your team.”

Vasilopoulos believes managers should set an example by not coming to work sick and should ensure their employees do the same.

The online survey got responses from 510 office workers aged 18 years or older.

