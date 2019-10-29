Paramedics and firefighters work to revive an overdose patient with repeated doses of naloxone, the antidote to opioids such as fentanyl. A series in the medical journal The Lancet says old anti-drug laws are not working, and new evidence-based approaches are needed for new realities (Frederic Gagnon/CBC)

Taking a different perspective on world drug problem

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 11:42
Last Updated: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 12:00
0 Comments ↓

Share

The respected and influential medical journal The Lancet, recently published a series of researched articles on the world illicit drug situations. The purpose was to begin to change the perceptions around illicit drug use and develop evidence-based policies in dealing with it.

Dr Julie Bruneau (M.D., MSc.) is a co author of two reports in the six section series. She is a professor in the Department of Family and Emergency Medicine at the Universite de Montreal, and a researcher at the CRCHUM (University of Montreal Hospital Research Center)

Researcher, Dr. Julie Bruneau, co-author talks about the latest Lancet series on illicit drug use

The Lancet series on drug use, (vol 394, No. 10208) says global illicit drug production and consumption is increasing while at the same time new substances are being created and added to the issues. This results in equally increasing risks and harms. The series describes various aspects of the worldwide problem and possible actions to take.

This includes:

  • The global drug problem: change but not progression
  • Strategies to reduce drug-related harm: responding to the evidence base
  • Global patterns of opioid use and dependence: harms to populations, interventions, and future action
  • Public health implications of legalising the production and sale of cannabis for medicinal and recreational use
  • Responding to global stimulant use: challenges and opportunities
  • New psychoactive substances: challenges for drug surveillance, control, and public health responses

A protest march in Vancouver in February 2018 sought decriminalisation of illicit drugs. (Tina Lovgreen-CBC)

Dr. Bruneau says most of the world’s policies to combat illicit drugs and their use were drawn up in the 1960’s, adding they clearly haven’t worked as illicit drugs and their use have only increased.

She says attitudes surrounding drug use need to change before policies can be changed, noting that drug addiction should be considered a disease and treated as such, with the realisation that drug users should be treated as human beings with the same rights as others.

Marilou Gagnon, a volunteer with Overdose Prevention Ottawa, stands between the tents set up for Ottawa’s first pop-up drug use site. Sep 2017. Although busy with dozens of visits a day, there was widespread opposition by residents nearby (Radio-Canada)

The point of the series she says is to present facts and evidence of better methods and treatments that could be translated into policies that fit today’s contexts around the world.

 Additional information

Share
Categories: Economy, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Taking a different perspective on world drug problem

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, International, Politics

Ontario proposes 24 hour bars in airports

RCI | Français

Gérer de façon plus humaine, le mantra de Claude-Michel Gagnon

RCI | Español

Les fleurs oubliées – Las flores olvidadas

RCI | 中文

哗变前夜？一些加拿大保守党议员希望党领袖希尔尽快辞职

العربية | RCI

لبنان: إلى أين يؤدي باب استقالة الحكومة؟