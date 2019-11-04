A family, claiming to be from Colombia, is arrested by RCMP officers as they cross the border into Canada from the United States as asylum seekers near Champlain, N.Y., on April 18, 2018. They cross at this illegal point because at official border points they would be turned back due to the Safe Third Country Agreement which says they should have made a claim in the first "safe" country, ie the U.S.. Refugee advocates are challenging that deal this week in the Canadian court (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Asylum challenge: Safe Third Country agreement in court

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, November 4, 2019 09:05
Last Updated: Monday, November 4, 2019 09:50
0 Comments ↓

Share
U.S.-Canada deal back in court this week

A deal between Canada and the U.S. on asylum seekers is back in a Canadian Federal Court this week.

Refugee advocates and their lawyers along with government lawyers will be arguing whether the “safe third country agreement” violates Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The deal basically states that both Canada and the U.S. are safe countries and any asylum seeker arriving from their country of origin and entering either Canada or the U.S.must then make their claim in that country and not travel from one to the other (i.e third country) to make their asylum claim.

The deal came into effect in 2004, meaning that anyone arriving from the US at an official border crossing into Canada and wishing to make an asylum claim, would be turned back.

A challenge to the deal by the Canadian Council of Refugees launched in 2008 was initially accepted but then overturned on appeal because there was no individual presented to the court who was directly affected, i.e, there was not a factual case on which to base alleged Charter breaches. Federal Appeal Court Justice Marc Noel ruled, “this hypothetical approach, which the applications Judge entertained, goes against the well-established principle that a Charter challenge cannot be mounted in the abstract”.

Janet Dench of the Canadian Council of Refugees says the U.S asylum claims system is even more restrictive and risky for claimants now than during their first legal challenge to the STCA. She says sending claimants back to the U.S. where they could be deported to a situation where they risk harm or death violates Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms. (CBC)

This latest effort, which is being heard this week, was begun in 2017 by the Canadian Council for Refugees, Amnesty International and the Canadian Council of Churches. They are  now arguing on behalf of a woman from El Salvador and her two children who she was raped by an MS-13 gang member she feared for herself and her children’s safety, as well as the cases of asylum seekers from Ethiopia and Syria.

Since this case was launched rules for asylum claims in the U.S have been tightened further and advocates here say U.S. rules are now violating international law on asylum seekers, and when Canada denies them entry and sends them back to the U.S they risk deportation to a violent situation which contravenes Canada’s Charter.

Government lawyers contend the U.S. is still a safe third county with a well-established system for processing applications.

A loophole in the deal however meant that if you could somehow get into Canada you could still make a claim. Following policy changes on refugees and plans to end temporary protective residency for about 300,000 under the Trump administration and a tweet by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2017, tens of thousands have crossed illegally into Canada from the U.S. to make asylum claims, many of them at a well-known illegal crossing at the Quebec-U.S. border.

August 7, 2017, migrants crossing into Canada from the U.S to claim asylum. The crossing is at place away from an official border point of entry. Tens of thousands have crossed at this illegal point into Canada. Some say ending the STCA would open the floodgates to migrants making asylum claims. Ontario and Quebec have already demanded 200’s of millions of dollars from Ottawa to deal with the tens of thousands who have crossed at illegal points into Canada. (Charles Krupa-AP)

Figures vary depending on sources, but tens of thousands have crossed illegally into Canada to make claims and putting stress on social systems particularly in Quebec and Ontario

Quebec has demanded $300 million to compensate for the added costs of dealing with the asylum claims, while Ontario last year said the federal government should contribute $200 million to cover their costs dealing with the influx. In 2018 the Parliamentary Budget office said asylum claimants would cost $1 Billion over three years.

This latest legal challenge to the STCA will be heard all this week in the Toronto court with a final decision possibly months away.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: Economy, International, Politics, Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Strong wind gusts snapped tree branches and downed power lines in Montreal
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Arctic ice cover-second lowest on record

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Asylum challenge: Safe Third Country agreement in court

Arts and Entertainment, Society

Rhinos and turtles once roamed Yukon lands

Strong wind gusts snapped tree branches and downed power lines in Montreal
Ambulance transports victims of stabbing attack on Halloween night in Toronto
RCI | Français

Wexit : le mouvement pour la séparation de l'Ouest canadien s'accélère

RCI | Español

Cómo cambio de hora afecta la salud y el trabajo dicen investigadores

RCI | 中文

建筑业尝试吸引智能手机一代年轻人

العربية | RCI

تعرف على جديد "واتس آب"