Berlin Wall: Canada’s role leading to the breach 30 years ago

Thirty years ago, on Nov. 9, during an hour-long press conference, the East German government officially eased, with immediate effect, its restrictions on travel to the West.

In the hours that followed, people began to gather at the six checkpoints in the German capital and were finally able to cross the "Iron Curtain".

This event led to the official reunification of Germany a year later.

Here is what Canadians saw on CBC News on the night of the event: