The vast majority of Canadians loosely define themselves as 'middle class', and are more or less doing ok, making it hard for the new minister to define a problem to repair, and a clear role for the job

Canada has a new ‘minister of middle class prosperity’, but what’s that mean?

By Marc Montgomery |
Posted: Monday, November 25, 2019 14:02
Something brand new has happened in Canadian politics. Just last week, the recently re-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, named his cabinet. One of the ministers was named to a new position of Minister of Middle-Class prosperity.

Stephen Gordon (PhD) takes a look at how we define this “class” and the job of the new ministry. He is a professor of economics at Laval University in Quebec City.

Gordon says Mme Fortier, as the associate Minister of Finance, responsible for ‘middle class prosperity” will have a tough job. Partly because there’s no definition of middle class.

Stephen Gordon (PhD) is a professor of economics at Laval University, Quebec City. (supplied)

Asked in a CBC interview to define middle class, Fortier responded, “Well, I define the middle class where people feel that they can afford their way of life. They have quality of life. And they can … send their kids to play hockey or even have different activities.   It’s having the cost of living where you can do what you want with your family. So I think that it’s really important that we look at, how do we make our lives more affordable now?”

Liberal Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier, Mona Fortier shown in Ottawa just prior to being sworn in as Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

A national poll done by Canada’s MacLean’s magazine found that roughly 70 per cent of Canadians defined themselves as middle class.

In May 2017, Transport Minister Marc Garneau in the House of Commans had another way of defining it using ‘values’, saying,

“Middle-class values are values that are common to most Canadians from all backgrounds, who believe in working hard to get ahead and hope for a better future for their children.”

Still another definition comes from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). That 2016 definition for middle class says it’s anyone who earns between 75 per cent and 200 per cent of median household income after tax.

Because the term is vague, and the duties of the new minister seem vague at this point, and because much of the population in Canada in the median income range has been doing relatively well, Gordon says she’ll have to find problems that need solving.

Asked if the new breif was political window dressing by the Trudeau government, Gordon responded that if the government can’t define middle class, and won’t define it, then “yes, I think so”.

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

