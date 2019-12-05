Vancouver Oppenheimer Park advocate Chrissy Brett holds Taco last month as both were bundled in warm sweaters in an attempt to keep out the chill. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Study finds traumatic brain injuries dramatically affect the homeless

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, December 5, 2019 15:37
Last Updated: Thursday, December 5, 2019 16:58
0 Comments ↓

Share

Let’s face it, homeless people in Canada and elsewhere don’t have a whole lot of people in their corner.

But don’t count William Panenka as one of those guys who looks the other way, like so many of us do, when he meets some person on the street, shivering, or maybe in rags, asking us for a handout.

Panenka has credentials to burn and soul to share.

Among other things, he’s a physician and researcher with the B.C. Neuropsychiatry Program and the Provincial Health Services Agency in Vancouver.

In 2018, Vancouver city lawyers advised council to not proceed with a shopping cart ban because of the potential of court challenges from homeless advocates which would be a financial burden on the city. (David Horemans/CBC)

And he’s just led a study that might go a long way–or, maybe it’s just a short way, given the nature of the problem–to helping the rest of us better understand people stuck on the street with no direction home.

The study, published this week in Lancet Public Health, is an analysis of data from 38 other studies published between 1995 and 2018 from six high income countries: Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, the UK and the USA.

It was funded by a Canadian Institutes of Health Research project grant and co-authored by researchers from Simon Fraser University, the Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, the B.C. Provincial Neuropsychiatry Program, BC Mental Health and Substance Use Services, and the department of psychiatry at UBC.

The biggest takeaway: the researchers found that one out of every two people who are homeless may have experienced traumatic brain injury.

The study, led by Dr. William Panenka (above), a physician and researcher with the B.C. Neuropsychiatry Program and the Provincial Health Services Agency in Vancouver. (bcchr.ca)

Comparing their estimates to studies of the general population, the researchers estimated that the lifetime prevalence of traumatic brain injury in people who are homeless and in unstable housing situations could potentially be up to four times higher than in the general population.

So, you may wonder, what’s the big deal?

That’s what I asked Dr. Panenka when I spoke to him by phone on Thursday.

Listen
Share
Categories: Health, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Study finds traumatic brain injuries dramatically affect the homeless

International, Politics, Society

95 year old ex-Nazi, cleared for deportation

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Canada's organ transplant system struggling to keep up

RCI | Français

Discours du trône : FCEI ne peut dire sa satisfaction, mais veut collaborer

RCI | Español

Treinta años después de la masacre en Escuela Politécnica de Montreal

RCI | 中文

加拿大新政府正式开始执政，宣读施政报告

العربية | RCI

خطاب العرش: دعوة من حكومة الأقلية الليبرالية للتعاون بين كافة الأحزاب