The LINK Online, Dec. 6,7,8, 2019

GTA immigrants have trouble climbing corporate ladder: report

An examination of statistics from major corporations and businesses located in the Greater Toronto Area showed a very low percentage of immigrants rising to upper management levels.

The study was done by the Toronto Region Immigrant Employment Council.

Levon spoke with Yimaz Ergun Dinc, policy analyst with the TRIEC.

Study finds traumatic brain injuries dramatically affect the homeless

An international study of the homeless found that one out of every two people who are homeless may have experienced traumatic brain injury.

The study was an analysis of data from 38 other studies published between 1995 and 2018 from six high income countries: Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, the UK and the USA.

Terry spoke to William Panenka, physician and researcher with the B.C. Neuropsychiatry Program and the Provincial Health Services Agency in Vancouver

Study suggests Canadian food prices to surpass inflation in 2020

In its tenth annual report, researchers say food prices in Canada are expected to rise up to four per cent next year and possibly higher.

One of the main reasons is because climate change has caused unpredictable and poor conditions for crops and harvests.

Marc spoke with Sylvain Charlebois, the Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, and lead author of the report.

