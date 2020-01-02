New Canadians wave flags after taking the oath of citizenship during a special Canada Day ceremony in Vancouver on July 1, 2017. The federal government is set to begin work on an election promise that will allow cities and towns across the country to pick newcomers based on local labour needs. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Plans are underway to tie local labour needs with immigration

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 09:00
Last Updated: Thursday, January 2, 2020 15:19
0 Comments ↓

Share

A new immigration program that will allow cities and towns to pick newcomers based on local labour needs is being greeted positively by labor experts and economists.

CBC News’ Kathleen Harris writes that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau instructed new Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino to begin work on the project, which would create at least 5,000 new spaces for immigrants, in his mandate letter to the minister last month.

The plan, which was a Liberal election promise, is part of an effort to cope with the fallout from an aging population that is retiring and a slowing Canadian birth rate.

Data provided to Harris by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada shows the worker-to-retiree ratio in Canada is now 4:1.

It is projected to fall to 2:1 in 2035.

Three generations are seen out for a walk in Toronto this spring. Experts say with its aging population and a low birth rate, Canada would shrink without immigration. (Don Pittis/CBC)

And, the IRCC data shows, over the last decade, 75 per cent of Canada’s population growth has come from immigration.

By 2031, immigration is expected to account for 80 per cent of the population growth.

Harris writes that the plan will give local communities, chambers of commerce and labour councils a say in the selection of immigrants, helping them match newcomers with labour needs in various communities.

Currently, a high number of immigrants wind up in the country’s biggest cities–Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Ottawa and Halifax.

According to Leah Nord, director of workforce strategies and inclusive growth for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the new program will help attract and retain skilled workers in smaller and mid-sized communities by aligning immigration intake with the job skills the local community needs,

Nord says that labour gaps persist across the country and nearly half a million jobs are going unfilled in many sectors.

Government statistics show that over the last decade, 75 per cent of Canada’s population growth has come from immigration. By 2031, immigration is expected to account for 80 per cent of the population growth. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

“One of the greatest ways to ensure immigration integration is a success is to have a job, to have labour market integration,” Nord told Harris.

“And that comes from the employer, from the chambers, from the business point of view. Having them involved in the beginning and making them those liaisons is key to success.”

Pedro Antunes, chief economist for The Conference Board of Canada, told Harris a municipal nominee program will allow communities to micro-target immigrants in sectors like construction or resource development during a time of aging demographics and declining fertility.

“The economic migrants play a big, big role … in helping us grow our workforce at a time when, if not for immigration, we’d actually be seeing a decline in the number of workers in Canada,” he said.

With files from CBC News (Kathleen Harris)

Share
Categories: Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Federal documents downplay 'doomsday' loss-of-jobs scenario

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Plans are underway to tie local labour needs with immigration

Environment, International, Society

Two snowboarders die in B.C. avalanche

RCI | Français

2020-2030 sera t-elle la décennie des robots et des emplois décimés?

RCI | Español

Convocatoria a congreso internacional sobre América Latina en Montreal

RCI | 中文

进入新年，加拿大的健身房人流大增

يطلب الناشطون من شرطة مقاطعة  كيبيك التحقق من المراجع المصاحبة لطلبات حمل السلاح والفحص الدقيق لملفات المتقدمين الذين لديهم سوابق من الاضطرابات العقلية - iStockالعربية | RCI

مراقبة الأسلحة النارية في كيبيك: المطالبة بالمزيد من الصرامة