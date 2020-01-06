Thousands of protesters demonstrate in Tehran on Friday over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani (Vahid Salemi/The Associated Press)

NATO emergency meeting over killing of top Iranian general

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, January 6, 2020 12:54
Last Updated: Monday, January 6, 2020 15:19
0 Comments ↓

Share

After the U.S. drone strike on Friday that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and several other important Iranian military or militia leaders on Iraqi soil. U.S. President Trump said Soleimani’s “reign of terror” was over.  The U.S. action appears to be a unilateral attack without consultation with NATO allies.

That strike has caused outrage in Iran and with Iranian expats around the world. Iran has threatened retribution, and NATO is holding an emergency meeting today. Of immediate concern are the many NATO troops in Iraq leading training exercises.  Canada has about 500 troops there and the entire NATO mission is led by Canada.

Christian Leuprecht (PhD) is a professor of political science at the Royal Military College of Canada and Director of the Institute of Intergovernmental Relations at Queen’s University in Kingston Ontario, and Fulbright Research Chair of Canada-US Relations at Johns Hopkins University in Washington.

Listen

The attack on Soleimani, 62,  came from a missile armed drone. He was head of Iran’s elite Quds Force which is the special operations arm of the Revolutionary Guard and in charge of Iran’s proxy forces, which has been blamed for many attacks outside Iran including the deaths of U.S. troops in Iraq.

RMC and Queen’s University professor Christian Leuprecht ( Sonja S Photography)

The attack may lead to retribution attacks against the many NATO troops in various locations in the Middle East, or within NATO countries. It is believed there are many sleeper cells of Quds groups in many foreign countries which have the potential to launch what has been termed in recent years as “kinetic” attacks, such as with bombs or guns. Leuprecht notes that Iran may also launch cyber attacks although he says the Iranians seem not quite as sophisticated as some other countries in cyber disruption.

Anti-American protests were staged in cities around the world. Here Kashmiri Shia Muslims shout anti-American and anti-Israel slogans during a protest against the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani, seen in the photographs, in Indian-controlled Kashmir, on Friday. (Mukhtar Khan/The Associated Press)

While the regime is expressing outrage and threatens retaliation, Leuprecht and other experts have also wondered whether the Iranian regime was beginning to feel threatened by the popular military leader. Soleilmani operated largely on his own initiative and was also a substantial drain on already stretched Iranian resources. More so however, he was becoming a powerful political force in his own right as evidenced by his chairing the Iraqi cabinet meeting in December. The suggestion is that allowing him to travel to Iraq may have been an acceptable risk for the regime.

About 100 people demonstrated against the drone strike in front of the U.S Consulate in Toronto on Saturday. Similar demonstration were held in other Canadian cities with most concerned about the potential threat of war for relatives still in Iran and Iraq. There was some tension as some held a candlelit vigil for the General, while others, against the current regime expressed opposition. Police however kept things in control.(Angelina King/CBC)

Meanwhile, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General responding to reporters today said he would not speculate on NATO potential actions or reactions as that could only inflame the situation. He said that the members were unified in their support of the organisation and in calling for restraint on all sides. Later noting the attack was solely a U.S decision he added however that all members were concerned about Iran’s role in destabilising the region.

Canadian Brigadier-General Jennie Carignan shown here at Canadian base on July 15,2019, leads the NATO training mission. The future of the mission is currently in some doubt due to tensions from the killing of an Iranian military leader (Sean Kilpatrick-CP)

While the Canadian-led NATO training mission has forces confined to their bases in Iraq as a result of the tensions, the Iraqi Parliament in an extraordinary session on Sunday passed a resolution to expel all foreign forces. The resolution however is non-binding on the government.

Additional information

Share
Categories: International, Politics
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International

Helium: the new ‘oil’ for western Canada

RCI | Français

Défi j'arrête: 6 semaines pour arrêter de fumer

RCI | Español

Ursula Martínez presenta Free Admission en el Festival PuSh de Vancouver

RCI | 中文

担心故乡动荡，家人受苦：伊朗裔加拿大人对美国击毙苏莱曼尼的反应

العربية | RCI

ما تأثير حرائق الغابات الهائلة والمتكررة على النظام البيئي لكوكب الأرض؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
10 ans après le séisme en Haïti : « Mes blessures ne sont pas encore cicatrisées »Pourquoi les États-Unis et l’Iran s’affrontent-ils en Irak?Une foule immense en Iran appelle à venger la mort du général SoleimaniCrise États-Unis–Iran : le Canada suit de près la situation en IrakL'émissaire de l'ONU pour la Libye réitère son appel à la fin de l'interférence étrangère« Aucune décision de quitter l’Irak » : une lettre met Washington dans l’embarrasTVA Sports : le nouveau PDG de Bell veut négocier avec QuébecorDes Québécois impliqués dans un accident au MexiqueUn médecin à la retraite de Calgary plaide coupable d'agressions sexuellesLes urgences québécoises toujours surchargées malgré les cliniques d’hiver
Britain catches 'most prolific rapist' in U.K. historyCanadian dollar hits 14-month high, TSX lifts on energy-sector gainsTim Hortons launches Timbits breakfast cerealJulian Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren in presidential raceU.S. denies it plans to withdraw from Iraq as NATO stands firm on training mission'My word against his': 28 women sexually assaulted by Calgary doctor, court hears during guilty pleaJacob, 8, wanted a Toronto Maple Leafs cake. The bakery used the Maple Leaf Foods logo insteadJohn Bolton says he would testify in Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaedHarvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crimes charges in Los AngelesThefts of ATMs from stores are plaguing rural Alberta business owners