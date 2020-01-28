Quebec investigating 3 more cases of coronavirus

Quebc’s ministry for health and social services announced yesterday evening that it is investigating three cases of the 2019 Novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV. Another patient had already been tested negative for the virus.

Last Friday, the province said that they had already investigated five possible cases of the coronavirus, that all turned up negative. There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Quebec so far.

In an online statement from Quebec’s health and social services, they believe the risk of travelers importing the virus into Quebec to be low.

They added that their doctors, nurses and hospital staff have all the tools necessary to diagnose and deal with any suspected cases of the coronavirus.

In Canada, there are two possible cases of the coronavirus in Ontario. Both possible cases belong to a husband and wife, who had recently returned from a trip to Wuhan, China, the city where the virus has originated from. The husband has been in isolation in a hospital since last Thursday, while the wife remains in self isolation at home.

The Canadian government has advised Canadians to avoid travel to Hubei province of China due to the risk of getting infected by the coronavirus.

Other countries such as the United States, Japan, and France have plans to evacuate its citizens out of the city of Wuhan.

There have been cases of the virus reported all around the world, including in the United States, France, and Australia.

So far China has confirmed over 4,500 cases of coronavirus, which has already killed 106 people.