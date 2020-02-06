Hellmann’s packaging to use 100 per cent recycled plastic

Canadians can now purchase their favourite type of mayonnaise knowing that its containers will have a lower carbon footprint.

Hellmann’s is going to be selling their mayonnaise bottles and jars made from post-consumer recycled plastic across Canada. Post-consumer recycled plastic, is plastic that has been already recycled to be used again on different products.

“Canadians want to do what’s right, seeking out products and brands that prioritize the planet,” said Gary Wade, the president of Unilever Canada. “By transitioning our bottles and jars to ones made with 100% recycled plastic, Hellmann’s is helping make sustainable choices more accessible, while continuing to deliver the great taste Canadians know and love.”

This initiative is part of Unilever’s plan to have all of its packaging be recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Companies from a variety of industries have been making more of an effort to reduce the carbon footprint of their products. Last year, the beauty brand Dove, announced a new initiative to reduce the amount of newly created plastic they use by 20,500 tonnes, and begin using recycled plastic to deliver their products.

Toy company Mattel had also announced a goal to have 100 per cent recycled plastics, recyclable plastic, and biodegradable plastics in its products and packaging by 2030.

