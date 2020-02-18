A Pier-1 Imports home furnishings outlet. This one in Halifax. The Texas-based chain says all of the stores in Canada will be closed along with about half its over 900 U.S stores. (Google streetview)

Still more retail closings

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 11:25
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 06:43
0 Comments ↓

This week another retail chain has announced major closings.  Home furnishing and interior decor chain Pier 1 Imports announced Monday it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S.

As part of that move, it said about half of its over 900 U.S stores would be shut and all of the more than 60 stores in Canada would close. The Texas-based company is seeking a purchaser.

The Pier 1 Canadian website is currently advertising significant sales. ( Pier 1 Imports)

The number of employees affected is not known, but the chain had some 18,000 employees listed as of this time last year, but the vast majority, 14,000, were part-time. It is not known when the Canadian stores will be shut down, nor how many employees are affected

The chain, founded in 1962, had been struggling along with others, in the face of online offerings.

Many retail closings

Last month Schuman Retail Group which owns the greeting card  companies Carlton Cards and Papyrus announced that it was shutting down all 76 retail outlets in Canada, and 178 in the U.S.

Michael LeBlanc, senior retail advisor for Retail Council of Canada said there is no need for panic in the retail business which is in “transformation”.

In the past several years several other major retail operations have closed including Sears, Home Outfitters and other big names in Canada. In many cases competition from online sales are indicated as at least one of the reasons.

Additional information-sources

Categories: Economy, International
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International

Still more retail closings

RCI | Français

Proposition d'interdire le mazout lourd dans l’Arctique : le Canada collabore

RCI | Español

Orígenes y procedencia de la comunidad negra en Canadá

RCI | 中文

示威者断路：特鲁多要加拿大人多些耐心

العربية | RCI

ترشيح تيري فوكس ليكون الوجه الجديد على ورقة الـ 5 $

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
79 nouveaux cas de coronavirus déclarés à bord du Diamond PrincessUn train du CN déraille : certains wagons ont des fuites de pétrole brutRéduire la taille du conseil à Toronto n'a pas mené aux économies promises par Doug FordPlus de 60 nouvelles écoles réclamées au ministère de l'ÉducationUrgences : plus de 15 heures sur civière en moyenne au QuébecPesticides : une municipalité québécoise gagne en justice contre une multinationaleUn délinquant sexuel lié à la cause d’enfants autochtones disparusService correctionnel : une culture organisationnelle montrée du doigtLes rêves brisés de travailleurs étrangers, privés d’emploi malgré d'importants besoins
Cruise passengers start to disembark in Japan as 2-week virus quarantine endsBloomberg economics: A Democrat to 'make the trains run on time'?: Don PittisAstronomers look to preserve the night sky as thousands of satellites set to launchChildren of 91-year-old multimillionaire landlord seek to have his marriage annulledCanada nearly lost 2018 UN mission because it didn't have enough women in uniformCannabis oils, capsules and sprays can cost 20%-180% more, depending on the provinceWhat researchers have learned about the spread and severity of the coronavirusPipeline approval record reveals conflict with Wet'suwet'en years in the makingLiberal decisions on Wet'suwet'en, Teck crises will make it clear what this government really stands forEyes off the prize: Why is the Conservative leadership field so small?