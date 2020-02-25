Survey results released this morning from FP Canada have revealed that almost one in four Canadians said that talking about money made them uncomfortable.   (iStock/alfexe)

Survey: Almost a quarter of Canadians are uncomfortable talking about money

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 15:53
0 Comments ↓

Survey results released this morning from FP Canada have revealed that almost one in four Canadians said that talking about money made them uncomfortable.  

FP Canada’s Discomfort Index, a Leger poll, surveyed 1,526 Canadians and asked them to rank their level of discomfort on a variety of topics and issues. 

The highest ranked topic was politics. According to the survey 26 per cent Canadians said that talking politics made them the most uncomfortable. In second 24 per cent of Canadians said talking about relationships and sex are uncomfortable to talk about. Lastly 23 per cent of Canadians said that talking about money and religion was taboo. 

“Money was right up there with taboo subjects of sex, religion and politics. I think that it’s a very personal topic,” said Kelley Keehn personal finance educator and consumer advocate for FP Canada. 

“When it comes to money, Canadians are still feeling embarrassed and ashamed if they have some mis-steps,” she added.

The survey also said that Canadians are comfortable talking about health. Only 12 per cent of Canadians said it was taboo. 

FP Canada is a company dedicated to leading the advancement of financial planning in Canada. 

They have conducted surveys in the past to gauge Canadians stress and understanding when it comes to money. For this survey, they really wanted to see if people are talking about money, and if they are comfortable talking about money with their partners or professionals.

In terms of talking about money, 9 per cent of Canadians said that they don’t talk to anyone about it,  and 58 per cent said they talk to their partners about it.

Keehn said that talking about money is not the easiest conversation to have, but that it’s important to be able to talk to partners about it. 

“It’s wonderful that 60 per cent are talking to their partner. But definitely that 40 per cent is a little bit concercerning” she said. “People can have very different viewpoints on money but you know when you’re in a relationship you have shared goals so it’s super important you get on the same page, [and] knowing what each other earns.”

Categories: Economy, Society
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Society

David Ayres: the legend grows

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Religion, Society

Anniversary of Radio Canada International, 75 today

RCI | Français

Crise ferroviaire au Canada : Amnistie internationale appelle au respect des droits des Autochtones

RCI | Español

Radio Canadá Internacional cumple 75 años este martes 25 de febrero 2020

RCI | 中文

夹在能源工业、环保和原住民和解当中的加拿大：阿省油砂矿项目被搁置意味着什么？

محطّة بث على الموجات القصيرة (إلى اليمين) ومقرّ راديو كندا الدولي في غرب مدينة مونتريال في عام 1945 - الصورة: RCIالعربية | RCI

الذكرى الـ75 لتأسيس راديو كندا الدولي

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Le Bloc et les libéraux s’entendent, ouvrant la porte à une adoption rapide de l’ACEUMUn syndicat d’enseignants promet de perturber le gouvernement Legault jusqu’au boutLa dépendance au charbon, source de division en AustralieDes maisons pour mieux vivre avec la maladie d'AlzheimerLa DPJ ne doit pas être la porte d'entrée aux services, disent les criminologuesGras, sucrés et salés : voici les aliments qu’offre sur Internet à vos enfantsQuand obtenir un remboursement est un véritable chemin de croixBlocages ferroviaires : l’attention se tourne vers KahnawakeBernie Sanders au centre des attaques d'un débat chaotiquePeter Nygard quitte la présidence de Nygard Companies et se départira de ses intérêts
Diplomats warned federal government about getting too tight with China, committee hearsAlberta judge denies evidence was buried in autopsy scandalCanada to conduct flight tests on grounded Boeing 737 Max fleetAs stock markets fall, the time to stock up at the store is before COVID-19 comes to town: Don PittisNow that Teck Frontier is dead, is there a future for Canada's oilsands?Democratic presidential candidates target Sanders at South Carolina debateMPs debate decision by Teck Resources to abandon proposed oilsands projectMacKay says he won't repeal legalization of recreational cannabis if he's elected prime ministerAlberta government plans to table recall legislation for MLAs, local councilsStock markets sell off again as global economy infected by coronavirus fear