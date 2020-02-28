Delicate talks between Wet’suwet’en and ministers move to second day

Talks aimed at finding common ground that might lead to an end to a dispute that has led to blockades of railway lines across the country are continuing today in Smithers, British Columbia.

The long-sought–and delicate–talks between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and British Columbia Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser began yesterday.

Bennett described yesterday’s three-hour session as a “very good start.”

Fraser called the mood in the room “very good, very respectful.”

He did not elaborate.

“We don’t want to jeopardize anything. We had a productive day today and we’re hoping for a very solid day tomorrow, too,” Fraser told reporters.

Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chief Na’Moks, who is also known as John Ridsdale, left without making a statement.

In addition to the rail blockades, the chiefs’ opposition to a natural gas pipeline cutting across their traditional territory–as well as limiting a police presence on their land–has sparked demonstrations of support across the country since Feb. 5 when the RCMP moved into a Wet’suwet’en camp and made arrest while enforcing and injunction.

Prior to yesterday’s meeting, both the RCMP and Coastal GasLink, the pipeline’s owner, agreed to conditions requested by the chiefs as a prelude to the talks.

The RCMP committed to ending patrols along a critical roadway during the negotiations and Coastal GasLink agreed to a two-day pause in its activities in the region.

The chiefs, who want direct talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan, have characterized the Smithers talks as a “first step.”

With files from CBC, CP, RCI