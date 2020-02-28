“We want to look at the barriers to doing business across our national borders. So not just what the challenges are that stop Inuit business, but how can we address those challenges and really build good, strong business relationships that can have a positive impact on the Arctic economy,” says Liz Qaulluq Cravalho, IIBA chair. (Courtesy Liz Qaulluq Cravalho)

Q&A: How the Int’l Inuit Business Association wants to transform the Arctic

By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 14:38
Last Updated: Friday, February 28, 2020 14:57
0 Comments ↓

As interest in the Arctic ramps up in the global community, Inuit business leaders from across the Arctic want to make sure northern communities have a seat at the table.

Earlier this month, Inuit business representatives from Canada, Alaska and Greenland joined forces to create the International Inuit Business Association (IIBA) and had their inaugeral meeting in Ottawa.

The idea for the IIBA came out of the 2017 Inuit Circumpolar Council Economic Summit in Anchorage, Alaska where discussions centred around fostering business collaboration between the world’s Inuit regions in addition to establishing an international business association.

The Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) is an organization that represents the approximately 180,000 Inuit in Alaska, Canada ,Greenland, and Chukotka, Russia.

In this Eye on the Arctic feature interview, we talk to Liz Qaulluq Cravalho, the IIBA’s provisional executive committee chair, about the association, its goals, and how she believes it can help transform business in the Arctic. 

Feature Interview with Liz Qaulluq Cravalho

Eye on the Arctic: What are one or two business challenges in the Arctic that an association like IIBA could help solve, or facilitate, solutions for?

Liz Qaulluq Cravalho: One area of interest, of course, is about air links. We’ve seen some interest about better connecting the North to the North across the Arctic. It would be a real cross-border benefit to our different regions in terms of transporting our local workforces, as well as potentially providing services for responsible resource development in those different areas through transportation of logistics, equipment, materials, those kinds of things. So I think there’s some definite interest in developing that idea. 

There’s also discussion looking at fisheries and maritime activity and how can we coordinate some of that that across the Arctic in terms of consistency in services.

So those are two areas where I think there’s a lot of interest by our members and where there’s more discussions going on.

IIBA executive committee members Liz Cravalho, provisional chair; Maggie Emudluk, secretary; and Jens K. Lyberth, vice-chair, met with other founding members to establish the International Inuit Business Association on Feb. 6 in Ottawa, Canada. (Courtesy Liz Qaulluq Cravalho)

We’re seeing more and more pan-Inuit cooperation announcements over the last couple of years, besides the IIBA, there’s the Inuit Development Corporation Association in Canada made up of Inuit development corporations in the different provinces and territories, among other examples. What’s driving this trend?

The Arctic is a changing and is a dynamic space so there’s growing interest in everything from maritime activity to fisheries. Northerners, whether they’re in Alaska or Canada or potentially in the European countries,  all have a similar interest in ensuring that we’re responsibly developing the region.

We all have common interests in ensuring we keep the cash economy in the Arctic strong. It’s a challenge that all of our areas face and so naturally brings our organizations together to connect with each other and talk about these opportunities that arise both in meeting the challenges of the changing Arctic, but also capitalizing on those opportunities to benefit communities and make sure that we’re having a conversation about what solutions businesses can bring to the table in the Arctic.

The IIBA had the inaugeral meeting in Ottawa earlier this February, what are the next steps now for the association?

We’re going to be fleshing out our criteria for membership, gauging interest from the community. We’re really interested in sustainable development of the Arctic that has positive impacts on local communities. Inuit organizations are already invested in that, and we really want to attract other organizations, whether they’re small entrepreneurs to larger businesses, who want to engage with us on opportunities as the Arctic changes, upholding similar values of responsible development in the Arctic, as well as how we have that benefit local communities.

One of the other pieces that we’ve identified out of the gate, is we want to look at the barriers to doing business across our national borders. So not just what the challenges are that stop Inuit business, but how can we address those challenges and really build good, strong business relationships that can have a positive impact on the Arctic economy. 

A website and social media will be coming. In the meantime, folks can use LinkedIn to reach out to me as we work through our platform for IIBA.

And if you and I talk again in five years, what would you hope to have seen the IIBA accomplish? 

I hope the accomplishment will be that it’s a positive space for new businesses and their potential partners to build some good North to North relationships, as well as potentially some South-North relationships. To me, if we have some good examples coming out of that in the next five years, that will be success for IIBA and success for its members.

The above Q&A has been edited and abridged.

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca

Canada: Air links between Canada, Alaska, Greenland & Siberia could be building blocks for economic development says Quebec Inuit leader, Eye on the Arctic

Greenland: Inuit in Canada, Alaska and Greenland found international business association, Eye on the Arctic

Finland: The Arctic Railway – Building a future or destroying a culture? Eye on the Arctic

Norway: Novatek touts Arctic LNG projects at Norwegian conference, declines media questions, The Independent Barents Observer

Russia: Inuit from Alaska, Canada, Greenland & Russia condemn U.S. torpedoing of Arctic Council declaration, Eye on the Arctic

Sweden: Indigenous reindeer herders request emergency aid after drought, wildfires ravage Sweden, Eye on the Arctic

United States: Bill to protect ANWR passes early hurdle in Washington, CBC News

.

Categories: Economy
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Quebec reports first presumptive COVID-19 case

Arts and Entertainment, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

The LINK Online Feb 28,29; Mar 01, 2020

Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

More admission of police use of controversial facial recognition technology

Economy, Environment, Health, Politics, Society

Billions of litres of sewage are being dumped into Canada's waterways

Economy, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

First person-to-person COVID-19 transmission is reported in Ontario

RCI | Français

Pourquoi les tests d’ADN sont-ils devenus moins populaires?

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del 28, 29 de febrero y primero marzo 2020

RCI | 中文

95后媒体人张可贴自述：封城前最后一小时逃离武汉，只想要活下去

العربية | RCI

لماذا يفضل رجال السياسة تطبيق سيجنال ( Signal) على واتس اب؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Coronavirus : le premier cas probable au Québec aurait agi avec « grande prudence »Selon l'OMS, le coronavirus est désormais une menace internationale « très élevée »VIA Rail reprend ses trajets Montréal-Toronto et Ottawa-Toronto dès le 3 marsLes marchés boursiers terminent la semaine avec une autre forte baisseDes pourparlers « encourageants » entre les Wet'suwet'en, la C.-B. et le fédéralVapotage : la plupart des produits aromatisés seront réservés aux magasins spécialisésL'utilisation par la GRC de la reconnaissance faciale fait l'objet d'une enquêteCorrection boursière : ce qui vient de changerFrançois Sénécal accusé du meurtre de la jeune Océane BoyerUn 14e cas confirmé de coronavirus au Canada
Subway must pay CBC $500K for failed defamation lawsuit over chickenThe prince and the rocker: Harry teams up with Bon Jovi at Abbey RoadTrump says Mike Pompeo will witness signing of peace deal with TalibanLawsuit over African mine can be heard in British Columbia: Supreme CourtDavid Ayres's famous Maple Leafs-beating stick now in Hockey Hall of FameBlair rejects Kahnawake Mohawk offer to replace RCMP with peacekeepers in Wet'suwet'en territoryOPINION | Gambling on oil prices, Alberta's budget is not prudent, responsible — or newCanadians finding hundreds of dollars in unclaimed cheques on CRA websiteRCMP's use of Clearview AI facial recognition technology under investigationMood optimistic as talks with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs resume in B.C.