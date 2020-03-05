A herd of descendants of the great reindeer drive seen in the Northwest Territories in 2017. A relatively small but successful reindeer products industry survives today (Lawrence Amos via CBC)

History Canada: Mar. 6, 1934: Canada’s epic reindeer project

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2020 10:02
Last Updated: Thursday, March 5, 2020 10:06
0 Comments ↓

While we have long seen American movies of cowboys moving great herds of cattle to market across the unspoiled western prairie landscape, one of the greatest herding efforts ever finally ended on March 5, 1935.

It must surely rank as the longest in time and distance, and as the most arduous effort to herd animals from one spot to another.

The project was to herd 3,000 reindeer from Alaska to the east side of the Mackenzie Delta in the Northwest Territories.

The Canadian government in the late 1920’s wanted to assert sovereignty in its Arctic by establishing a number of Royal Canadian Mounted Police posts across the region. The caribou the Inuit depended in the north on had become scarce, and the government thought it could solve a few problems at once with their bold idea. That was to bring in reindeer from Alaska. Reindeer, a slightly smaller and more easily domesticated cousin of caribou, had been brought into Alaska in the 1800’s and a thriving meat and other products industry had been created. Canada thought maybe they could do the same by having the nomadic Inuit become herders and settle in more localized areas around the RCMP stations. This would assert sovereignty, prevent Inuit malnutrition, and give them an income from a new industry.

In full winter attire, Laplander Andrew Bahr poses at a reindeer fair held in January 1915 at Igloo, Alaska. He would later be hired to lead one of the most difficult animal drives ever of thousands of reindeer across Alaska and the NWT
GLENBOW MUSEUM/NC-1-547D

In 1929, the Canadian government contracted with the American “reindeer king” Carl Lomen for 3,000 animals to be delivered from his base at Naboktoolik, Alaska near Kotzebue Sound  to the newly created Reindeer Station outpost some 2,400 kilometres away in Canada’s Northwest Territories, A Saami herder, Andrew Bahr originally from Norway who had worked for Lomen was hired to lead the team of Laplanders and Inuit who would drive the herd.

Leaving in December 1929, the government thought the drive of a kilometer long herd would take two years at most.

It turned out to be a test of physical, mental, and emotional endurance almost unimaginable for both men and animals.

Reindeer herd Kittigazuit, NWT, May 1935. AEP / Library and Archives Canada / PA-130436

Enduring -50C winters, and maddening swarms of insects in summer, they plodded across tundra, rivers, and mountains, waist deep snow, slush, ice, swamps, and occasional hungry predators. Everything seemed to conspire against the effort.

Indeed the project had an ominous beginning when, after having rounded up and corralled the thousands of animals, a storm whipped across the tundra, breaking the corral and scattering the herd.

Later animals would stray and require effort to track them down and bring them back, on at least three occasions the entire heard stampeded.

Reindeer have been used as draught animals for hundreds of years. Here we see herders with reindeer from the original herd harnessed to sleds possibly on Richards Islands, N.W.T., circa 1942 . The idea was to provide the local Inuit with meat, hides etc, and create an industry for the Inuit to supply markets in the south (MIKAN 4326743)

Hundred of animals died along the way some frozen, some killed by wolves, some simply wandered away. However, although they were replaced to some extent by births along the way by the third year over 1,000 of the herd was gone.

By June 1934, the herd was to cross the still ice-covered Mackenzie Delta to reach their destination on the eastern side.  As they herd was led onto the ice an almost final blow struck in the form of a storm that sent them stampeding back to the western shore. That meant waiting out the summer until the delta froze again.

In late February they started out across the Delta, crossing from island to island in three days.

On March 6, 1935, the herd was finally corralled at Reindeer Station.

Of the contracted delivery of 3,000 animals, some 2,382 animals were counted at arrival, but of them only 20% were reindeer which had started the drive, the rest having been born along the way.

The news made headlines around the world, although now almost entirely forgotten.

Although the end of one of the greatest, toughest, and most epic herding efforts ever, the great reindeer project never really lived up to expectations although a relatively small but successful reindeer industry does survive to this day.

Additional information-sources

Categories: Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, International, Society

Number of COVID-19 cases in Canada continues to grow

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Tension as migrants mass at Greek border

Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International

History Canada: Mar. 6, 1934: Canada's epic reindeer project

RCI | Français

COVID-19 : le Canada peut retarder, mais non pas stopper la propagation, préviennent les autorités

RCI | Español

Adiós a la mitad de las playas del mundo si no se cambia de modo de vida

RCI | 中文

加拿大人不高兴：民调显示大部分人不满意特鲁多政府处理原住民堵路抗议的方式

العربية | RCI

رندة حجازي: الإبداع غيبوبةٌ وفقدان الوعي أساس التحليق التشكيلي