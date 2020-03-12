Canada’s Prime Minister in self-isolation over COVID-19

Canada’s Prime Minister, JustinTrudeau, has gone into self-isolation along with his wife after her return from a trip to the UK. Upon her return she apparently began exhibiting some mild flu-like symptoms and a low fever.

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau had been in London for a speaking engagement and is now undergoing testing for COVID-19

Justin Trudeau is not exhibiting any symptoms and is said to be conducting briefings and meetings from his home.

This will continue until the results are in from the medical tests on his wife.

A meeting with Canada’s premiers, which was to take place today, was postponed.

The leader of the opposition New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh, has also just reported that he has gone into self-isolation after he indicated he was not feeling well and exhibiting some symptoms similar to those of the virus.

In the meantime, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is waiting for more information from the United States before deciding whether to follow the American lead and suspend flights from Europe.

Canada now is also reporting its first case of a child having contracted the virus. The daycare in Calgary is temporarily closed and the

The provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba have their first cases of presumptive COVID-19, after a man returned from Egypt, and a woman returned from the Philippines.

In Canada’s most populous province, 17 new cases in Ontario have been confirmed. So far there has been one confirmed death in Canada attributed to the virus.