Health Canada interim measure to increase supply of hand sanitizer

Health Canada announced last night that they are making access to products such as hand sanitizer, disinfectants, masks and gowns, easier due to the growing demand and need for those products during the COVID-19 outbreak.

These products are normally subject to regulatory requirements such as licensing, and bilingual labeling by Health Canada. However they are relaxing the requirements and allowing certain products to be sold under a new interim measure to meet the demand and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Health Canada said that the interim measure includes products that are authorized for sale in Canada, but do not Health Canada’s labeling requirements and products that aren’t authorized for sale in Canada, but are authorized in other countries with similar regulations to Canada.

The full list of products can be found here, and Health Canada is asking Canadians to regularly check the website for updates on new products that are going to be available for sale in the country.

Many stores in Canada were reporting that items such as hand sanitizer and masks have been consistently sold out.

Small distilleries have recently pivoted to making hand sanitizer to help meet community needs.

As of Wednesday night, Canada has reported 727 confirmed and presumptive cases, nine deaths, and 11 recoveries.