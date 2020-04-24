From Left-Céline Dion, hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser, scientist/environmentalist David Suzuki and singer Buffy Sainte-Marie are among the famous Canadians set slated to appear during Stronger Together, a cross-network pandemic charity benefit slated for April 26. (Canadian Press)

COVID-19: Huge benefit concert fundraiser Sunday

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, April 24, 2020 14:07
Last Updated: Friday, April 24, 2020 14:09

Dozens of Canadian musicians, actors, olympians, and others have come together for a mega benefit concert to raise funds for Food Banks Canada and to honour ‘front line’ workers involved in the fight against the coronavirus.

Food Banks Canada supports local food banks across the country which have seen the need for food increase dramatically as so many Canadian have been laid off from work and are in many cases drastically short of money to buy food.

A combination of Canadian networks will carry the special event in English and French which is being billed as “the biggest multi-platform broadcast event in Canadian history. It will be simultaneously broadcast and streamed on radio and TV networks including the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC/ Radio-Canada), CTV, CityTV, Global TV, V-Network, Corus Entertainment, Rogers Sports and Media, and others.

Called “Stronger together-Tous ensemble” it was originally to be an hour long special with no commercial breaks, but so many stars wanted to join in that it has been extended to 90 minutes.

Performances will be mixed with brief messages and appearances by internationally recognized Canadians in other areas.

The list now includes recording artists like Celine Dion, the Barnaked Ladies, Shania Twain, Justin Beiber. Marie-Mai, Bryan Adams. Other appearances include actor Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Priestly, Howie Mandel, astronaut Chris Hadfield, members of the Cirque du Soleil, olympian skater Tessa Virtue, and many others.

Singer Justin Bieber, left, Toronto Raptors player Serge Ibaka, singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne and actor Kiefer Sutherland are among the dozens of famous faces joining this Sunday’s Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble benefit saluting front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic. (Canadian Press)

In addition to support for food banks, appeals will also be made for the Red Cross in its efforts to combat COVID-19.

Quebec networks TVA and Tele-Quebec will stage their own separate event on May 10 featuring only Quebec artists with details to come.

The pan-Canadian broadcast begins at 18:30 (6.30pm) Eastern  Standard time on Sunday.

