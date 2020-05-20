U.S Navy to help recover crashed Canadian Forces helicopter in Ionian Sea.

More information is now being released about the crash of a Canadian Forces Cyclone helicopter.

The aircraft based on the HMCS Fredericton went down on April 29 while on exercises of the coast of Greece with NATO allies.

Initially it was thought that the aircraft went down somewhere away from the ship but it was later revealed that it was close enough for members aboard the ship to witness the crash. It has now been revealed that the helicopter had just performed a flypast of the ship for photographs shortly before the accident which claimed the lives of all six on board.

The body of Sub-Lt Abigaill Cowbrough were recovery soon after and the partial remains of one of the pilots, Capt. Brendan Ian MacDonald were later recovered and identified.

The flight data recorders and cockpit voice recorders were also recovered and are being analysed at the National Research Council in Ottawa. No information has been released on what they might reveal.

It is believed the fuselage of the helicopter is lying on the bottom about 3,000 metres deep.

A spokesperson yesterday also said the helicopter had just undergone maintenance prior to the accident and that maintenance will be part of the investigation by the specialized military team which has been sent to investigate.

The Canadian Forces does not have the equipment to recover the aircraft and hopefully the remains of the four missing crewmembers. However the U.S Navy is cooperating with one of its deep sea salvage drones.

It will be placed on a commercial ship and sent to the presumed crash site by May 25. The Canadian Forces special investigation team will be on board when the ship leaves Italy heading to the site.

The aircraft emergency locator beacon should remain operational for a month and it is hoped that will facilitate finding the craft.

