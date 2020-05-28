A view shows Two Jack Lake in Banff National Park in Alberta. Beginning Monday, Canadians will be able to visit over half of Canada's national parks, closed by COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)/Travel Alberta)

Finally, a bit of good news: some national parks are reopening

As they straggle forth from long weeks of isolation, Canadians seeking a path headed toward something resembling sanity were thrown a lifeline on Wednesday.

Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkerson told The Canadian Press that 29 of the country’s 48 national parks will reopen for day use this coming Monday.

There’s likely not a Canadian alive who would tell you it hasn’t been a rough winter and spring — physically, emotionally and spiritually.

Very rough.

COVID-19 left many parks in cities across Canada out of bounds. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

So, the news can’t come soon enough — and certainly not for people living in Montreal right now.

On Wednesday, the city recorded its highest temperature ever in the month of May–36.6 degrees.

The summer heat wave came early to Montreal this year. (Martin Thibault\Radio-Canada)

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas have been closed for weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19 and anyone who’s ever had the opportunity to visit any of them — from Banff in Alberta, Pacific Rim in British Columbia to Cape Breton Highlands in Nova Scotia — knows full well Wilkerson’s announcement is no small matter.

“It’s an opportunity for folks, particularly those who live reasonably close to national parks, to be able to get out in nature in a manner that can allow physical distancing,” he told The Canadian Press.

The streets of Moncton, N.B., were eerily empty in March. (Guy Leblanc/CBC)

Wilkinson said some parks, including many in Northern Canada and others that are co-managed with First Nations, will remain closed to reduce travel to areas sensitive to the spread of the virus.

Visitors to the parks that are reopening will have access to washrooms, but no camping will be allowed — and likely not until June 21.

“Camping is going to be something that a lot of Canadians are going to look at, given that travelling outside the country is going to be particularly challenging,” Wilkerson told CP’s Colette Derworiz.

Many provincial governments, Derworiz reports, have reopened camping for June 1 but are only allowing their own residents to reserve spots to prevent non-essential travel.

Wilkinson says he realizes Canadians have been through a lot in recent months.

A view from the top of Franey Mountain in Cape Breton Highlands National Park. (novascotia.com)

“Many have stuck very, very close to home,” he said. “One of the key things for us is trying to give Canadians opportunities to get out, as summer comes, to enjoy nature.

“It’s part of what Canada is for most Canadians.”

With files from The Canadian Press (Colette Derworiz)

