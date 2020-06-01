Canada came out on top of the New York Times travel rankings in 2017. Three years later, the country's tourist industry is in big trouble. On Sunday, the federal government announced funding to try to bring it back by catering to Canadians. (Reuters/Shutterstock)

Ottawa funding plan to attract more tourists: they’re called Canadians

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, June 1, 2020 13:25

Ottawa has revealed plans to try to help Canada’s ailing tourist industry laid low by COVID-19.

Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly announced Sunday that about $30 million originally intended to attract foreign visitors through the federal tourism marketing agency, Destination Canada, will now go to help provinces and territories to encourage Canadians to visit the rest of Canada.

Joly said the government is also setting aside around $40 million so tourism agencies can adapt their operations to the pandemic, particularly in what would normally be the busy summer season.

“A lot of people who have lost their jobs are in the tourism sector right now and the entire idea right now is to save the summer, but to save the summer differently,” Joly told The Canadian Press.

COVID-19 has knocked the wind out of an industry that saw a record-breaking 22.1 million international tourists visit Canada in 2019, surpassing the previous year’s record of 21.1 million.

The Emerald Princess docked in Vancouver March 29, 2019. The start of last year’s cruise season saw 288 cruise ships dock in Vancouver. That won’t be happening this year. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A report by Destination Canada suggests the sector could see total tourism spending decline by about a third from 2019 levels that generated nearly $105 billion in expenditures and contributed $43.5 billion in gross fomestic product.

Destination Canada also found that, under the worst case scenario, travel spending could drop nearly 60 per cent this year, leading amounts to $47 billion in losses. 

The 2016 census counted 1.8 million Canadians employed in the tourism sector — 10.6 per cent of all employed individuals in Canada.

With files from The Canadian Press

Categories: Economy, International, Society
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Confinement - Our lives in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
L’opposition à Québec exige un ménage dans les agences de placement en santéOttawa annonce un premier coup de pouce de 2,2 milliards pour les villesLes villes américaines redoutent de nouvelles éruptions de violencesQuébec annonce un plan d'aide de 400 millions pour la culture« Le racisme envers les Noirs, ça existe aussi chez nous », dit Justin TrudeauL'ombudsman de l'Ontario ouvre une enquête sur les foyers pour aînésUn oiseau pourrait être la cause de l’écrasement d’un avion des SnowbirdsDébut des recommandations sur la peine d'Ugo FredetteLendemain de casse au centre-ville de Montréal : 11 arrestationsL'une des plus vieilles maisons gaspésiennes détruite par un incendie
Trudeau says anti-black racism is alive in Canada and 'we need to be better' Ombudsman launching investigation into Ontario's oversight of long-term care during pandemic'Mark is wrong': Facebook employees go public regarding site policy on political speechSnowbird investigation focusing on possible bird strike before fatal crashPutin sets July 1 for vote to extend his rule for yearsFirst SpaceX astronauts had 'smooth' ride to the International Space StationFederal government to fast-track $2.2B to help municipalities hit hard by pandemicPandemic-related restaurant closures take an emotional and financial tollB.C. teachers raise alarm about going back to classes after COVID-19 cases in Quebec schoolsCoronavirus: What's happening around the world on Monday