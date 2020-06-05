Bans getting lifted on sports in Canada

Nothing, of course, is certain in these days of COVID-19, but Canadians could be competing against one another in organized sports by the time summer arrives.

For many, that can’t come soon enough–though the actual timing will depend a lot on how well people learn a new skill–physically distancing–as well as on the virus itself.

Still, there are signs of hope for those who love to compete and play.

On Thursday, Hockey Canada, which lists 13 organizations coast-to-coast as members, announced it was lifting its ban on sanctioned activities–activities it banned on March 12.

Just what that means and how it unfolds will be up to individual organizations and federations, who must work out resumption plans with regional public health authorities, Hockey Canada said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Quebec’s sports minister, former Olympian Isabel Charest, said Thursday that supervised team sports such as soccer and baseball can resume practicing on Monday.

Charest added that before actual games can resume, sports federations will have to come up with plans on how players can stay two metres away from one another.

“We have to remember that we are in a context of a pandemic, so we have to reimagine sports as we used to practise them now,” Charest said.

Charest said games and matches could begin by the end of June, but that will depend on whether the COVID-19 situation continues to improve.

With files from CBC News (Jennifer Yoon), The Canadian Press