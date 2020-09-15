COVID carrying flights continue into Canada

Canada’s borders may in theory be closed to non-essential travel, but flights continue to arrive in Canada carrying passengers testing positive for SARS-CoV2.

Reports from various news sources say several flights into Canada’s major international airports since the beginning of the month have brought infected passengers into the country.

Some 19 international flights into Toronto are listed on the federal government’s non-exhaustive database as carrying COVID passengers on flights originating in 10 countries, including Poland, Mexico, India, the U.S., and Germany. In fact, other flights listed since August originated is several more countries around the world

In August more the 55 flights were listed as arriving in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver with passengers testing positive for the virus.

Government regulations state that all those arriving from abroad must quarantine for 14 days whether they have symptoms of not.

There have also been cases reported on a number of domestic flights.

The government no longer notifies passengers directly to get tested even though they may have been exposed to the virus.

