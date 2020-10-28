Museum of Nature holds a virtual open house

The Canadian Museum of Nature usually holds an open house of its facility in Gatineau near the nation’s capital every October but, because of the pandemic, this year there will be a series of virtual tours instead. The video series is designed to show “the significance, diversity and beauty of Canada’s national natural history collections.”

Featured in the 25, three-minute episodes will be fossils, plants, minerals, nature art and more. The videos will be posted on the museum’s YouTube channel in October and November.

Curators, experts, scientist will bring collections to life

Usually the one-day open house attracts more than 3,500 visitors who enjoy activities and can tour collections containing more than 14.6 million specimens.

This year, the videos will offer glimpses of areas that are not open to the public during the in-person open house events. They will include the bird collection with eggs and nests, the rare book room and the scanning electron-microscope laboratory.

The series will start with an overview of the facility and introduce curators, collections experts and scientists who can bring to life the stories of the items on display and the labs and collections spaces.

The videos will be posted on the museum’s YouTube channel starting on October 17, 2020 and shared on Wednesdays and Saturdays on the museum’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

(The Canadian Museum of Nature/YouTube)