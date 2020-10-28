Watch out for the bears while viewing salmon, warns city

The western city of Coquitlam encourages people to go out and watch the salmon run but it warns people to stay away from the bears. Coquitlam, a suburb of Vancouver, is nestled in wilderness and bears don’t respect city limits.

Neither do salmon which, at this time of year, are swimming upstream from the ocean through rivers and creeks to spawn. It is an amazing sight to see and a popular attraction.

Bears fatten on salmon for the winter

The problem is that bears come out to eat the returning salmon and to eat them in quantity as they are trying to fatten up for the coming, long winter hibernation.

The city of Coquitlam lists on its website safe spots for viewing salmon. It offers a downloadable map of salmon-viewing locations and a scavenger hunt “designed to help families have fun exploring nature.”

However, it follows that with the recommendation to “Be Bear Smart this Fall” along with tips on how to stay safe from bears. It suggests people be aware, listen and watch for bears by looking for posted signs about animal activity and natural signs like tracks, droppings, clawed or bitten trees, fresh diggings or trampled vegetation. It suggests people make noise and keep their dogs leashed when in salmon-viewing areas, not approach or feed the bears and stay at least 100 meters away from them.

It adds: “If you come across a bear while on foot, do not scream, yell or run away. Stay calm and talk in a low, calm voice while backing away slowly, make yourself look big, and warn others you encounter while leaving the area.” Perhaps easy to say.

Nature is in the backyards of people living in the Vancouver area and close enough to be easily enjoyed. But it is also home to wild animals which can be dangerous. The Canadian government’s Parks department offers suggestions on how to stay safe from bears in national parks and they apply to the many wilderness areas in Canada where hikers, cyclists and other may come across them.