A Montreal man wrongly arrested is exonerated after spending six days in jail

A PhD student from Guinea who lives and works in Montreal is finally off the legal hook he’d been hanging on for nearly 10 days on Friday–ever since he was in the wrong place at the wrong time and got arrested for something he didn’t do.

Montreal Police Chief Sylvain Caron exonerated and aplogized to Mamadi III Fara Camara, 31, who was arrested on Jan. 28 when police came to house hours after he was pulled over in Montreal’s Parc-Extension sector for using his phone while driving.

“I want Montrealers to know that he has nothing to be ashamed of,” SPVM Director Sylvain Caron told a press conference.

Caron did not answer reporters’ questions, saying an information session will be held for the public and the media to explain the police investigation process but did not say when the session would be held.

Camara was taken into custody several hours after the incident and spent the next six days in jail because, police said, he attacked the officer, Sanjay Vig, and stole his gun.

Camara maintained he had nothing to do with the confrontation and had, in fact, called the police and waited for them to arrive, informing them about what he had witnessed–a confrontation in which shots were fired by a man Camara had never seen before.

The arrest, according to his Camara’s niece Manty Keita was ugly.

Keita told Haitian comedian Renzel Dashington in a live Instagram interview that both her uncle and his wife, who is expecting twins, had been traumatized.

“They ransacked his house, they searched it from top to bottom. She is in an impossible state,” alleged Keita, saying that Camara’s wife went to her sister’s house.

“He was wounded in the face when the police put him on the ground,” Keita alleged.

Last Wednesday, when Camara showed up for a bail hearing, he was abruptly told that–because of new evidence--he was no longer facing charges, at least for the moment.

On Friday, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Camara’s detention “troubling.

Later that day, Caron issued his apology.

The story has played out on the front pages of newspapers and as a prominent item on the evening television news–in a city that has been grappling with what critics say is a culture of systemic racism by members of the police department.

Last June, a public report detailed racism and discrimination across municipal institutions and made 38 recommendations calling for sweeping changes to the way things are handled, and Mayor Valérie Plante committed to following through.

As well, Quebec Premier François Legault said he would set up a group to look at ways to target racism in Quebec–despite his much-repeated view that there is no systemic racism in the province.

Police officials say Camara’s arrest and six days in jail had nothing with racial profiling,

However, demands for a full inquiry are growing.

And so is the anger.

On Friday evening, about 100 people gathered in front of a subway station in the neighbourhood where Camara was arrested last week.

Protesters condemned the arrest and called for an end to systemic racism, with many saying they didn’t believe Camara would have been arrested if he was white.

Camara according to Radio-Canada is an engineer by training who holds a master’s degree in telecommunications from the International Islamic University of Malaysia.

In the spring of 2017, he was admitted as a postgraduate student at Université Laval in Quebec City to pursue a doctorate and currently oversees a laboratory at École polytechnique de Montréal.

According to the CBC’s Isaac Olson, Camara’s duties there were suspended during the criminal proceedings and he was barred from campus.

After Wednesday’s decision was announced, Olson reports, a spokesperson for the school, Annie Touchette, said Polytechnique officials will meet with Camara to discuss his reinstatement on campus and the resumption of his duties.

“Polytechnique Montreal community is relieved for him and his loved ones,” she told Olson in an email.

“Support will be offered to him.”

The hunt is now underway for the man who actully was involved in the confrontation with Officer Vig.

With files from CBC News (Isaac Olson), The Canadian Press