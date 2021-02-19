Montreal, Centre of the A.I. World｜#4 The City of Ethics

AI ethics are a major part of Montreal’s DNA.
The city has set important milestones in global advances in this field.
Many see Canadians as an example of ethics when it comes to AI.
But what exactly is this AI ethics? And why is it so important?
What has made Montreal so popular in this field?
Duration : 26 minutes 55 seconds
Music : APM / With files from Unesco, Ritm1.
