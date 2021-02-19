(Photo : iStock)

Montreal, Centre of the A.I. World｜#4 The City of Ethics

By Mathiew Leiser |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, February 19, 2021 01:50

AI ethics are a major part of Montreal’s DNA.

The city has set important milestones in global advances in this field.

Many see Canadians as an example of ethics when it comes to AI.

But what exactly is this AI ethics? And why is it so important?

What has made Montreal so popular in this field?

Duration : 26 minutes 55 seconds

Music : APM / With files from Unesco, Ritm1.

Categories: Internet, Science & Technology, Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author