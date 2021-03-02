Provinces handed a hot potato over vaccine approval

Canadians have heard two conflicting recommendations from Canada’s health authorities over the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in people 65 years and older. On Feb. 26, 2021, the Public Health Agency of Canada approved the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults in Canada. This came as a huge relief because Canada is lagging behind developed countries in receiving and administering vaccines to protect against COVID-19. After deliveries of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna trickled to a near halt at the beginning of 2021, they picked up at the end of February and there are campaigns to administer them across the country.

With the approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine, doses are expected to arrive this week. But on March 1, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) recommended this vaccine not be used on people 65 years and older because there were not enough people of that age group included in the clinical trials. Several European countries have expressed similar concerns, but are in the process of studying real life experiences with the AstraZeneca vaccine, as is the United States. This vaccine has been used extensively in the U.K. and other countries and it has proven to be highly effective in reducing severe illness, hospitalization and death and to be safe for adults. The UN’s World Health Organization is recommending the AstraZeneca vaccine be used for all adults.

Acknowledging this, the Public Health Agency of Canada reiterated its position that “the best vaccine for Canadians is the one that they can get.”

Wide variations in who gets vaccinated and when

In Canada, there are 6.8 million people who are 65 years or older out of a population of 38 million. Because health care falls under the jurisdiction of provincial and territorial governments it is they who will decide which advice to follow regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine. Experience so far has shown wide variations in who gets inoculated and when not only between provinces and territories but also within them.

Most health authorities are prioritizing the oldest Canadians and front line workers. Some may choose to use the AstraZeneca product on adults under the age of 65. Others may decide to go ahead and use it on all adults.

Meanwhile, Canadians are wondering whether they should take into account the fact that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have an efficacy rate of over 90 per cent while the AstraZeneca one’s is 63 per cent. The Public Health Agency of Canada has emphasized that all of these vaccinations will work well to prevent hospitalization and death, and that people should not hesitate to get whichever vaccine they are offered. Health authorities are anxious to inoculate as many people as quickly as possible to try to achieve herd immunity and stymie the spread of COVID-19. The last thing they want is for people to hesitate and postpone being vaccinated. Look for health authorities and government officials to make public statements on the subject beginning today, March 2 at noon ET.