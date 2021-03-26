Moderna comes up way short on another promised COVID-19 vaccine delivery

Just when it appeared that Canada’s once-sluggish vaccination campaign was acquiring some momentum, a shipment of the Moderna vaccine that began to arrive this week is coming up short, according to Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand.

Almost 600,000 doses short.

The facts: Canada received a shipment of 255,600 Moderna doses on Wednesday, but the rest of the delivery of 855,600 doses, due tomorrow, won’t be coming until the end of next week–“no later” than next Thursday, April 1, according to the company.

“I spoke with executives from Moderna who informed us that, due to a backlog in its quality assurance process, the 590,400 doses that were due to arrive in Canada this weekend have been delayed by a few days,” Anand said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

In January, Moderna cut back on deliveries to Canada, cutting shipments by about 25 per cent.

In February, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the U.S. based company would meet its contractual obligation to deliver 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of March.

Anand said this week’s delay was not caused by recent changes in European export controls and that the backlog will not affect Moderna’s next scheduled shipment of 855,600 doses, set for the week of April 5.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “concerned” by the threat of EU export restrictions but said his government would continue to work hard to ensure vaccine doses continue to flow into Canada.

Canadian officials say they still expect to receive a total of 3.2 million more doses next week–from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and the rescheduled Moderna shipment.

VACCINATIONS IN CANADA The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Friday, March 26, 2021. In Canada, the provinces are reporting 186,278 new vaccinations administered for a total of 4,580,154 doses given. Nationwide, 649,337 people or 1.7 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 12,085.07 per 100,000. There were 934,108 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 6,174,408 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 74.18 per cent of their available vaccine supply. (The Canadian Press)

Government data shows that, as of Friday morning, 6,174,408 doses have been delivered across the country and that provinces and territories have used 74.18 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

On Thursday, Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer, said the country had surpassed the 10 per cent mark of residents over 18 having received at least one shot.

“To date, over 4.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Canada,” Njoo said.

“This marks an important milestone, with more than 11 per cent of eligible adult Canadians … having received at least one dose.”

Njoo said that includes 60 per cent of people older than 80 and 19 per cent between 70 and 79. More than 60 per cent of adults in the three territories have received their first shot.

As of Thursday evening, Canada had 38,922 active cases across the country.

COVID-19 IN CANADA The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 25, 2021. There are 951,562 confirmed cases in Canada. — Canada: 951,562 confirmed cases (38,922 active, 889,850 resolved, 22,790 deaths)…The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers. There were 5,202 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 102.41 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 28,714 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4,102. (The Canadian Press)

As well on Thursday, Canada’s auditor-general released a report that concluded that the Public Health Agency of Canada “was not adequately prepared” for COVID-19 and “underestimated the potential impact of the virus at the outset of the pandemic.”

With files from The Canadian Press (Morgan Lowie), CBC News, The Associated Press, Reuters, RCI,