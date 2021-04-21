Reuniting children with a parent in Canada may take years

Children who have been separated from one or both parents now in Canada often wait years to be allowed to come join them. The Canadian Council for Refugees (CCR) is calling on the Canadian government to limit the waiting time to six months or less.

In some cases, both parents have been forced to flee and seek refugee status in Canada, leaving their children behind with a grandparent or other family member or possibly with a neighbour. In other situations, a parent left behind has died or cannot care for the child and the parent in Canada struggles to look after the child long-distance.

‘It breaks my heart’

“I am frightened for my children, they are not safe, they cannot go to school, they are at risk of being kidnapped,” said one mother in Canada. “They are constantly saying that they want to see me … it breaks my heart.”

Permanent residence must be obtained first

People may apply for refugee status in Canada. It takes time for their claim to be processed and for them to be accepted. Then they must apply for permanent residence for themselves and their family members, be they in Canada or overseas. The current processing times mean parents in Canada are likely to wait 23 months to get their own permanent residence status and only after that will their family members be able to finalize their own processing and be able to travel to Canada. CCR notes that the Canadian government does not disclose the processing times for family members overseas.

When it comes to resettled refugees, family members who have been separated from them can be processed through a “One Year Window” application. But again, the government does not say how long this may take.

Children overseas thereatened

Among the children waiting to be reunited with his parents is a teenage boy we shall call Pinku to protect his true identity. He last saw his father in 2017 and his mother in 2018. His parents were forced to flee india after the father refused to contribute to the local, ruling political party.

The parents fled, leaving Pinku in the care of elderly relatives. Both he and his brother, Sanju, studying in another city have been stalked and threatened. Sanju was thrown off his motorbike and severely beaten. Other incidents suggest attempts to kidnap Pinku.

‘He cannot hide’

Pinku’s father says: “We are extremely fearful…The party members did not get the money they sought to extort from us, and we are afraid, it means nothing to them to kill our children. We worry especially about our younger child’s safety, because they know exactly where to find him. He cannot hide. He has nowhere to go. He has no money or means to escape.”

For these and many other families, the Canadian Council for Refugees is calling on Canadian government to establish a standard of 6 months to reunite separated children with a parent in Canada.