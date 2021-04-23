Corporations boost vaccination campaign

Labatt Breweries and Uber are taking action to help get Canadians vaccinated. Labatt is inviting corporate Canada to get involved in efforts to combat vaccination hesitancy and to educate Canadians about COVID-19 vaccination efficacy and safety.

Labatt’s campaign is called #TogetherAgain. It provides facts and information about vaccination and it encourages people to get the word out and make it as easy as possible to get inoculated. This is one aspect of the company’s efforts. Labatt is also providing paid time off for its employees to book and attend vaccination appointments. It is offering support to local public health units and if feasible, it says it will establish on-site vaccination clinics for employees at its facilities.

Uber hopes to reach millions of people

Uber Canada has partnered with the government of Canada to spread information about vaccination among Canadians. Users of the Uber app and drivers and merchants will get information directing them to credible government resources and information. It is hoped the initiative will reach millions of riders, drivers, delivery people, customers and restaurant partners. Information will be displayed in both of Canada’s official languages, English and French and it will appear on all of Uber’s channels, including Uber and Uber Eats home screens, banners throughout trips and food deliveries and through email newsletters.

“When you get vaccinated, you are protecting yourself and stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said Patty Hajdu, Canada’s Minister of Health. “By partnering with Uber Canada, we will be able to share important information about COVID-19 vaccines with millions of people in Canada. We know that vaccines work and save lives. By making this information easily accessible, people can make informed decisions to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.”