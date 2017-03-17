Transport Minister Marc Garneau announces new safety restrictions on recreational drones at Billy Bishop airport in Toronto on Thursday.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau announces new safety restrictions on recreational drones at Billy Bishop airport in Toronto on Thursday.
Photo Credit: Frank Gunn/Canadian Press

New laws for recreational drone use

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 17 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The small recreational drones have experienced rapid development and equally rapid popularity.

In Canada, as elsewhere, there have been a number of incidents and accidents that have caused concern.

People have been using them to spy into apartment buildings and homes, and flying near aircraft and airports. This latter situation has potential for disastrous consequences.

There have also been some drone crashes into or near people.
CBC- The National (news programme)

While drones used for commercial purposes have had  strict regulations and licensing for some time, recreational drones have had no real restrictions, until now.

Yesterday Canada’s Transportation Minister, Marc Garneau announced new recreational drone regulations that take effect immediately.

Now such drones  (weighing more than 250 grams) cannot fly

  • Higher than 90 meters (300 ft.) above the ground
  • At a distance of more than 500 meters (1,640 ft.) from the operator (should remain in sight)
  • Within 75 meters (246 ft.) of buildings, vehicles, vessels, animals, people or crowds
  • At night or in the clouds
  • Within 9 km (5.6 miles) from the center of an airport or other facility where aircraft takeoff or within 9 km of forest fires or any emergency response scene, or in any way that interferes with first responders or police
  • Drones must also be labeled with operators name, address and telephone number

Fines for improper flying can be up to $3,000.

Critics say the rules, especially concerning airports and aircraft, mean that people can not fly drones almost anywhere in and around the greater Toronto area, or for example in the city of Victoria BC, due to float plane activity at that port city, as would be the case in several other Canadian cities as well.

Additional information-sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes)
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Science and Technology, SocietyFebruary was second hottest on record, NOAAArts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyNew laws for recreational drone useImmigration & Refuge, International, PoliticsCanada will not cancel refugee agreement with the U.S. despite Trump crackdownEconomy, International, SocietyToo much diluted honey entering Canada, say producersEconomy, International, Science and Technology, SocietyInnovation budget for Canada, the time has comeEconomy, International, Lifestyle, SocietyCanadians personal debt: new (worrisome) recordImmigration & Refuge, Lifestyle, SocietyRefugees try the popular sport of curlingAnimals, Environment, Indigenous, SocietyPolar bears, climate change, a new problem for some northern communities.SocietyA Dutch man accused in Canada is sentenced for online abuse elsewhereArts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, SocietyMusical cross-pollination: French Quebec- Ireland

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Deux petits avions sont entrés en collision au-dessus des Promenades Saint-BrunoLa difficile diplomatie du remorquage sur l'autoroute 13Washington n'écarte pas l'option militaire pour contrer la menace nord-coréenneLac-Mégantic : les familles des victimes de nouveau sollicitées par des avocats texansL’Institut de l’oeil des Laurentides contourne l’abolition des frais accessoiresLe dossier de la Société immobilière du Québec fait du surplaceUn délinquant sexuel se promène dans le village de sa victimeCoincées plus de 14 heures dans leur voiture ensevelieCafouillage sur l'A-13 : dépôt d'une action collectiveAide internationale : l'organisation cofondée par Bono enjoint à Trudeau de tenir ses promesses
5 things families of missing, murdered Indigenous women seek as public hearings approachAlberta budget forecast stuck on the oil roller-coasterCanadians should be told if their banking info shared with IRS, says MPWhat the changes in NDP membership since 2012 could mean for 2017's raceInvesting and protesting: Why PETA bought shares of Canada GooseA St. Patrick's Day party that never stops: Ontario pub aims for world's longest concertAn 'essential medicines' list could ensure all Canadians have access to the drugs they needPrivate sector gives Canada's spies 'poor' marks for sharing'This pace cannot last forever': 2 big banks sound alarm on Toronto house pricesU.S. Secretary of State says policy of 'strategic patience' with North Korea over