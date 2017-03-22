A campsite on the Hart River in the Peel watershed. The area is still viewed as a pristine wilderness, even though mining companies have spent about $40 million looking for paydirt in the region and the Yukon government has said it will protect mineral claims in the area.

A campsite on the Hart River in the Peel watershed. The area is still viewed as a pristine wilderness, even though mining companies have spent about $40 million looking for paydirt in the region and the Yukon government has said it will protect mineral claims in the area.
Photo Credit: Juri Peepre

Supreme Court to decide on huge Peel wilderness watershed

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 22 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

It’s an area in Canada’s Yukon territory that is twice the size of Belgium, or one and a half times the size of Switzerland.

The Peel watershed is about 68,000 square kilometres of wilderness, largely untouched with no permanent settlements and lots of wildlife.

It’s an area of pristine hills, mountains, and valleys with six rivers running through it.

What degree of development is to be allowed there is now in a court case before the Supreme Court of Canada in the national capital, Ottawa..

The Peel watershed covers a largely untouched wilderness area twice the size of Belgium © CBC

It pits aboriginal and environmental groups against the Yukon government and by extension, development interests. The case is known as “First Nation of Nacho Nyak Dun, et al. v. Government of Yukon”.

First Nations members and supporters of their Peel plan gather for a traditional water ceremony this morning at the Supreme Court of Canada where their case against the Yukon Government and the need for consultation with First Nations over land use on their land was heard today
First Nations members and supporters of their Peel plan gather for a traditional water ceremony this morning at the Supreme Court of Canada where their case against the Yukon Government and the need for consultation with First Nations over land use on their land was heard today © AFN Communications

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde joined a group of supporters on the steps of the Supreme Court where a traditional water ceremony was held.

“On World Water Day, First Nations stand together to support our rights and our responsibilities to our traditional territories,” said National Chief Bellegarde. “As peoples with the right to self-determination, we have the right to be involved in any decisions that affect our lives, our lands and waters. The Assembly of First Nations stands with the Na-cho Nyak Dun First Nation, Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Vuntut Gwich’in and calls on the Crown to respect their rights to their traditional territories and their constitutionally protected rights under these modern Treaties.”

The Peel watershed region in northern Yukon, largely untouched and pristine wilderness © (Juri Peepre

Discussions and negotiations had been going on for years about how and to what extent development should proceed in the region. It pitted aboriginal groups against resource interests but in 2009 an agreement was reached with a Land Use Planning Commission established as as part of their land claim agreement.  That commission suggested 80 percent of the region should be protected.

That angered mining interests, among others, and after  two and half more years of discussion the Peel watershed planning commission stuck with the original analysis.

Then in 2012, the Yukon government decided to proceed with its own much different plan which would allow development in most of the Peel with only 30 percent protected.

Environmental and aboriginal groups then launched legal action with the Yukon Government fighting back.

The Peel River Watershed has become a symbolic issue in Yukon as environmentalists clash with the government and industry. © (Submitted by CPAWS

Through two lower court decisions, the courts decided against the Yukon government saying it had breached its treaty obligations to consult with aboriginal groups

The battle has now been accepted by the Supreme Court which heard opening arguments today in Ottawa.

The aboriginal and environmental groups say the original deal to protect 80 percent of the Peel should be accepted, whereas the current Yukon government is arguing the process should go back to the beginning.

The case is going to be a landmark one, as there are several other treaty disputes that hinge on the issue of adequate consultation with aboriginal First Nations communities.

A decision is likely to be made within six months.

Additional information-sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Animals, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Feist headlining at Ottawa Jazz FestEducation, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Society, SportsHoma Hoodfar launches latest book on Muslim women and sportsBudget day in CanadaAnimals, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Politics, SocietySupreme Court to decide on huge Peel wilderness watershedHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyThe rate is falling but 5.3 million Canadians still smokeInternational, SocietyRed Cross needs $400 million for Africans facing famineHistory, International, Military, Politics, Society100th Anniversary of the pivotal battle of WWIScience and TechnologySome scientists seek to revive Pluto’s status as a planetAnimals, Economy, Environment, International, Science and Technology, SocietyFirst bee listed as “endangered” across North AmericaArts and Entertainment, History, SocietyBetty Kennedy, pioneering journalist, dead

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
L'opposition à Ottawa accuse Morneau d'avoir fait fi des gens ordinairesLe budget fédéral reçoit un accueil glacial à QuébecNouveau rebondissement dans le scandale des écoutes électroniques à WashingtonLendemain d’attaque sous haute surveillance à LondresLe Canada et la communauté internationale solidaires de LondresLe budget de la continuitéGérald Fillion vous explique le budget en 2 minutesGestion à risque des contrats au MTQProtection des sources : Vice perd son appel contre la GRCLe SPVM suspend deux de ses cadres
Federal budget 2017 — Mostly gusts of pleasant smelling warm air: Neil MacdonaldIntelligence committee chair briefs Trump on surveillanceBudget 2017: Hello Uber tax, goodbye transit creditBudget 2017: Liberals spend on training and innovation while holding line on most taxesBell and Rogers to ask bars to pay more for sports packagesNew categories of dinosaur family tree proposed by scientists5 teens guilty of sharing intimate images in Bridgewater Dropbox caseShoppers computer crash fixed but questions remain about message to publicRare cancer linked to deaths with textured breast implants, FDA saysVice Media reporter must turn over material to RCMP, court rules