Climate change and the wine industry

In some of the traditional European wine regions, climate change has become a serious concern for their future.

In Canada, where wines in the past several years have begun to win international competitions, there is both good news, and bad news in connection with the global warming and changing of climate.

Professor Gary Pickering is a professor of biological science, and a Research Scientist, at the Cool Climate Oenology & Viticulture Institute, Member, Environmental Sustainability Research Centre at Brock University in St Catharines, Ontario.

Professor Gary Pickering (PhD), professor and research scientist, CCOVI,Brock Univesity, St Catharines, Ontario © Brock University

There have long been only two significant wine growing areas in Canada. These are the microclimates of southern Ontario, specifically the Niagara region and the Okanagan valley of British Columbia.

Professor Pickering notes that grapes are a delicate crop that can only be grown within a relatively narrow range of temperatures and climates.

What is happening he says is that this narrow temperature and climate range, and the regions where it occurs, are changing.

Herbert Konzelmann of Konzelmann Estate Winery takes a look at the last of the frozen grapes needed to be harvested in this 2007 photo. Canada has become a world leader in ice-wine but wild swings in temperature and increasingly unpredictable weather are hazards now facing growers everywhere. © Dave Chidley/Canadian Press)

He says right now in Niagara, the warming of the climate seems to be an advantage and that in Canada, if it eventually gets too warm in the traditional area, there is room to move the growing areas further north, or into other regions where grapes couldn’t be grown previously.

He notes that already new areas are being developed to the west close to Lake Huron, north closer to Georgian Bay, and to the east in Prince Edward County around Picton, all in Ontario. New areas are expanding in British Columbia and he says smaller areas are now beginning in Quebec. All areas he says where two or three decades ago, wine production was nearly impossible.

Testing equipment at CCOVI for *appassimento* wine development. Ripening grapes off-vine after harvest represents a new innovation for the Ontario wine industry to overcome climatic barriers to obtaining fully ripe grapes – and a team at CCOVI was at the forefront of tweaking this style of wine-making for a Canadian climate. The goal of appassimento winemaking is to further ripen the fruit off-vine in order to produce high quality wines even in growing seasons that do not allow the complete maturation of grapes © supplied

Another concern of warming is that more insects and diseases might become more prevalent.

Professor Pickering says organizations like CCOVI and scientists are working on mitigation factors and new solutions.

One is the vine alert system advises growers in the region of any immediate threats such as unexpected frosts so that growers may take action to protect the vines and grapes.

Another way to mitigate weather anomalies. Many Niagara fields are now dotted with these windmills used to mix up the air on very cold days in winter and spring to prevent frost and freezing damage to vines and buds. © supplied

He also says however that with climate change also comes wild and unpredictable swings in temperature and other anomalies like short-lived variations such as a sudden frost cold snap in an otherwise warm period, or a brief warm period in an otherwise cold season.

Both of these situations along with longer droughts or heavier downpours and floods, and damaging winds all are becoming increasing concerns.

As a result he notes that consistency of wine quality may begin to vary noticeably from year to year.

He says as in Canada’s case, some areas in the world we be opened up to new development, but also that some of the traditional areas simply may cease to produce viable harvests.